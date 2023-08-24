Behind closed doors, the U.S. Tennis Association drew up the women’s and men’s singles brackets on Thursday. Instead of a public draw ceremony like other Grand Slam tournaments, the U.S. Tennis Association decided not to broadcast the event and released the bracket immediately after the draw was over.

The US Open will start on Monday, August 28, and run until September 10. Both the men’s and women’s singles draw will be competing for a share of a $65 million purse, making it the highest-paying purse all season.

Carlos Alcaraz’s 2023 US Open Bracket

Carlos Alcaraz was seeded first at the U.S. Open but it doesn’t seem like the defending champion will have an easy path to the finals.

He’ll have a potentially tough opening match-up against former top-50 player Dominik Koepfer.

Based on his bracket, Alcaraz could run into No.6 seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. It’ll be a rematch of last year when Alcaraz took a five-set victory over Sinner that ended at 2:50 a.m., which is the latest finish in US Open history.

In the semifinal, Alcaraz will be challenged yet again with an impending meeting with 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic’s 2023 US Open Bracket

Novak Djokovic is set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium. After missing last year due to his unvaccinated status, Djokovic was forced to miss the tournament altogether. Now, he heads back to New York in hopes of his 24th Grand Slam victory.

Despite beating Alcaraz in Cincinnati, Djokovic is seeded second overall and will be placed in the other half of the bracket.

Coincidentally, that might turn out to be a good thing for the Serbian superstar.

On the other side, Djokovic’s path to the final might be a little bit easier. He will open against Alexandre Muller, who is currently ranked 85th. Muller is making his main draw debut at the 2023 US Open.

The rest of his match projections include No.15 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who hasn’t been playing his best this summer and is currently mired in a slump. In the quarterfinals, Djokovic could meet No.7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, which would be his first difficult test of the tournament. Despite being ranked high, Tsitsipas has never performed well at the US Open, failing to advance past the third round in his career.

The semi-final might be a challenge and his opponent is basically up for grabs between No.4 Hoover Rune or No.5 Casper Ruud. Last year, Ruud made the final but his game hasn’t been as sharp this year.

Between the two paths, Alcaraz definitely has the hardest one to reach the final at the 2023 US Open.

