U.S. Open 2023 Purse Rises By 8% To $65M In Equal Pay For Men's & Women's Singles

Gia Nguyen
U.S. Open 2023 Purse Rises By 8% To $65M In Equal Pay For Men's & Women's Singles

The 2023 U.S. Open purse has increased 8% this year to a new all-time tournament high of $65 million. The winner of the men’s singles or women’s singles will receive $3,000,000, which is a 15 percent increase compared to last year’s prize.

Last year, champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek took home $2,600,000 for their wins.

The U.S. Open increased the total purse to $65 million in 2023, making it the largest payout of the year.

U.S. Open Celebrates 50 Years of Equal Prize Money

The U.S. Open is often known as the most progressive Grand Slam tournament.

For 50 years, the U.S. Open has offered equal prize money to both men and women.

In 1973, the tournament became the first of the four Grand Slams to offer the same purse for the men’s singles and women’s singles tournaments. About 50 years ago, the total purses offered were around $100,000 with a grand prize of $25,000 for the champion.

Now in 2023, the purse is valued at $65,000,000 with each champion of the men’s singles and women’s singles tournaments taking home $3,000,000 in cash prizes.

The U.S. Open doesn’t payouts don’t stop there. The Grand Slam committee also provides extra assistance to all players.

U.S. Open Extra Financial Aid

There’s extra assistance available for all competitors in every event at the U.S. Open.

For the 2023 event, the U.S. Open will be increasing per diem for all players, which includes a $1,000 travel voucher and an additional hotel room or hotel allotment of $300 to $600.

Players will also receive more money for meal allowances and racquet stringing. The assistance will be given to all players in the main draw and qualifying draw, the men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and quad wheelchair events.

U.S. Open Purse 2023

The U.S. Open main draw is scheduled from August 28 to September 10th. The world’s top players in the world will head to New York for the last Grand Slam of the year.

Check out the lists below for the main draw singles purse and main draw doubles purse.

Main Draw Singles Purse

  • Champions — $3,000,000
  • Runner-Up — $1,500,000
  • Semifinalists —$775,000
  • Quarterfinalists — $455,000
  • Round of 16 — $284,000
  • Round of 32 — $191,000
  • Round of 64 — $123,000
  • Round of 128 — $81,500

Main draw Doubles Purse

  • Champions — $700,000
  • Runner-Up — $350,000
  • Semifinalists — $180,000
  • Quarterfinalists — $100,000
  • Round of 16 — $58,000
  • Round of 32 — $36,000
  • Round of 64 — $22,000

Arrow to top