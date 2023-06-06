UFC News and Rumors

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana: Fight Card, Date, Time, and UFC Stats

Garrett Kerman
The first UFC pay-per-view in Canada in four years will be a stacked one for Canadian fans.

Amanda Nunes was set to take on Julianna Pena in the rubber match for the undisputed women’s bantamweight championship but unfortunately, Pena got injured and had to pull from the event. Stepping in on just a few weeks’ notice is the No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana. The co-main event also features a bout in the lightweight division between two of the division’s best No. 1 Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Beneil Dariush.

Scroll down for the complete UFC 289 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: 289
  • 📅 UFC 289 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 When is UFC 289: 10:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 285: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • 🏆 UFC 289 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Nunes 22-5-0 | Aldana 14-6-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Nunes (-333) | Aldana (+250)

UFC 289 Fight Card

The full UFC 289 card has been released with Nunes vs Aldana headlining the PPV.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 7 pm. Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis will headline the late prelims before Eryk Anders vs Marc-Andre Barriault kick off a star-studded main card.

Dan Ige will take on Nate Landwehr in a featherweight bout between two surging contenders. That fight will be followed by hometown favorite Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt and Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 289 Card.

UFC 289 Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana (Women’s Bantamweight Championship)
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
  • Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
  • Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

UFC 289 ESPN/ESPN+ Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Jasime Jasudavicius
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
  • Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

UFC 280 Fight Pass Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

  • David Dvorak vs. Stephen Erceg
  • Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Stats

Aldana enters this fight riding a two-fight finish streak, most recently finishing Macy Chiasson with a nasty up-kick to the liver and she is 4-1 in her last 5 fights.

Meanwhile, the women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes is coming off a lopsided beatdown of Julianna Pena to reclaim her bantamweight title after she lost it in their first encounter.

Below, we’ll go over some stats for both Nunes and Aldana to see how they measure up with one another heading into Saturday’s fight.

Amanda Nunes — UFC Bio

  • Rank: Women’s Bantamweight Champion
  • Age: 35
  • Country: Brazil
  • Height: 5’8″
  • Reach: 69”
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Stance: Orthodox

Amanda Nunes UFC Record and Stats

  • Overall Record: 22-5
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (59% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submission: 4 (18% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5 (23% of wins)
  • Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 2 (40% of losses)
  • Fights Lost by Submission: 2 (40% of losses)
  • Fights Lost by Decision: 1 (20% of losses)

Irene Aldana — UFC Bio

  • Rank: #5 Women’s Bantamweight
  • Age: 35
  • Country: Mexico
  • Height: 5’9”
  • Reach: 68”
  • Weight: 135 lbs
  • Stance: Orthodox

Irene Aldana UFC Record and Stats

  • Overall Record: 14-6
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8 (56% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submission: 3 (21% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 3 (21% of wins)
  • Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 2 (33% of losses)
  • Fights Lost by Submission: 0 (0% of losses)
  • Fights Lost by Decision: 4 (67% of losses)
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
