UFC News and Rumors

UFC 290 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkanovski to take home over $500,000 in salary and payouts

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc 290

International Fight Week is upon us and we have a stacked PPV coming up UFC 290 which will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, we have the featherweight championship on the line when the champ Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his title and unify the featherweight championship as he takes on the Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event, we have the Men’s Flyweight Championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno looks to defend his undisputed title against surging contender Alexandre Pantoja. This will be the third meeting between these two fighters with Pantoja having a 2-0 advantage in the matchup.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be one of the best PPV events of the year. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Volkanovski is set to earn a huge payday at UFC 290

The current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been a wrecking machine since stepping foot inside the octagon. He is 12-1 in the biggest promotion in the world with the lone loss being when he stepped up in weight to become a double champ against Islam Makhachev, which makes him 12-0 in his featherweight weight class.

Volkanovski will be taking one of the tougher tasks as the featherweight champion when he takes on Yair Rodriguez who’s dangerous everywhere. For his efforts of being one of the most dominant featherweight champions in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski should get mega-paid for his performance and will top the list of fighter pay for UFC 290.

UFC 290 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $3.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 290. Headlining the main event, are Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight championship, Volkanovski is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Rodriguez should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Alexander Volkanovski is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 290. The featherweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $1,042,000 this weekend. Volkanovski is set to fight Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

Interim Featherweight Champion, Yair Rodriguez will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $542,000 payday. Brandon Moreno ($342,000), Robert Whittaker ($231,000), and Robbie Lawler Santos ($221,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 290 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 290:

  • Alexander Volkanovski
  • Yair Rodriguez
  • Brandon Moreno
  • Robert Whittaker
  • Robbie Lawler

Check out the projected UFC 290 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Alexander Volkanovski $1,000,000 $42,000 $1,042,000
Yair Rodriguez $500,000 $42,000 $542,000
Brandon Moreno $300,000 $42,000 $342,000
Alexandre Pantoja $150,000 $32,000 $182,000
Bo Nickal $60,000 $4,000 $64,000
Tresean Gore $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Robert Whittaker $220,000 $11,000 $231,000
Dricus Du Plessis $75,000 $6,000 $81,000
Dan Hooker $160,000 $11,000 $171,000
Jalin Turner $72,000 $6,000 $78,000
Robbie Lawler $200,000 $21,000 $221,000
Niko Price $60,000 $16,000 $76,000
Jesus Aguilar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Shannon Ross $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Yazmin Jauregui $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Denis Gomes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Kamuela Kirk $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Esteban Ribovics $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Marcin Prachnio $36,000 $6,000 $42,000
Jimmy Crute $60,000 $6,000 $66,000
Alonzo Menifield $66,000 $6,000 $72,000
Cameron Saaiman $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Terrance Mitchell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tatsuro Taira $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Jack Della Maddalena $50,000 $4,500 $54,500
Josiah Harrell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
[/su_table

UFC 290 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $136,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 76.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
631851778

Jon Anik believes Yair Rodriguez will ‘absolutely’ be competitive with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 53 Fighter Pay: Salaries, Win Bonus, and Incentive Pay
Marlon Vera questions if Sean O’Malley is worthy of UFC title shot
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  33min
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Fight Card, Date and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
sean strickland career earnings
UFC Vegas 76 Fighters Receive $144,5000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay Bonuses
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
jdm
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell set for UFC 290 following Sean Brady injury
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.
Glover Teixeira happy with Alex Pereira’s move to Light Heavyweight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 1 2023
UFC News and Rumors
121_Aljamain_Sterling
Aljamain Sterling criticizes Henry Cejudo for UFC 292 withdrawal
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top