UFC 290 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkanovski to take home over $500,000 in salary and payouts

International Fight Week is upon us and we have a stacked PPV coming up UFC 290 which will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, we have the featherweight championship on the line when the champ Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his title and unify the featherweight championship as he takes on the Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event, we have the Men’s Flyweight Championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno looks to defend his undisputed title against surging contender Alexandre Pantoja. This will be the third meeting between these two fighters with Pantoja having a 2-0 advantage in the matchup.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be one of the best PPV events of the year. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Volkanovski is set to earn a huge payday at UFC 290

The current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been a wrecking machine since stepping foot inside the octagon. He is 12-1 in the biggest promotion in the world with the lone loss being when he stepped up in weight to become a double champ against Islam Makhachev, which makes him 12-0 in his featherweight weight class.

Volkanovski will be taking one of the tougher tasks as the featherweight champion when he takes on Yair Rodriguez who’s dangerous everywhere. For his efforts of being one of the most dominant featherweight champions in the history of the UFC, Volkanovski should get mega-paid for his performance and will top the list of fighter pay for UFC 290.

UFC 290 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $3.4 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC 290. Headlining the main event, are Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight championship, Volkanovski is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Rodriguez should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Alexander Volkanovski is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC 290. The featherweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $1,042,000 this weekend. Volkanovski is set to fight Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

Interim Featherweight Champion, Yair Rodriguez will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $542,000 payday. Brandon Moreno ($342,000), Robert Whittaker ($231,000), and Robbie Lawler Santos ($221,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC 290 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 290:

Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez

Brandon Moreno

Robert Whittaker

Robbie Lawler

Check out the projected UFC 290 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Alexander Volkanovski $1,000,000 $42,000 $1,042,000 Yair Rodriguez $500,000 $42,000 $542,000 Brandon Moreno $300,000 $42,000 $342,000 Alexandre Pantoja $150,000 $32,000 $182,000 Bo Nickal $60,000 $4,000 $64,000 Tresean Gore $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Robert Whittaker $220,000 $11,000 $231,000 Dricus Du Plessis $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Dan Hooker $160,000 $11,000 $171,000 Jalin Turner $72,000 $6,000 $78,000 Robbie Lawler $200,000 $21,000 $221,000 Niko Price $60,000 $16,000 $76,000 Jesus Aguilar $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Shannon Ross $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Yazmin Jauregui $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Denis Gomes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kamuela Kirk $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Esteban Ribovics $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Marcin Prachnio $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Jimmy Crute $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Alonzo Menifield $66,000 $6,000 $72,000 Cameron Saaiman $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Terrance Mitchell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tatsuro Taira $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Jack Della Maddalena $50,000 $4,500 $54,500 Josiah Harrell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC 290 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $136,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 76.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

