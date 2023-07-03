UFC News and Rumors

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Fight Card, Date and Time

Garrett Kerman
UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodrguez to unify the Featherweight Championship. Find everything that you need to know about UFC 290, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

International Fight Week is upon us and we have a stacked PPV coming up UFC 290 which will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, we have the featherweight championship on the line when the champ Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his title and unify the featherweight championship as he takes on the Interim Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event, we have the Men’s Flyweight Championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno looks to defend his undisputed title against surging contender Alexandre Pantoja. This will be the third meeting between these two fighters with Pantoja having a 2-0 advantage in the matchup.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be one of the best PPV events of the year. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC 290 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

  • 🥊 UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 25-2 | Rodriguez 15-3
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Volkanovski (-450) | Rodriguez (+333)

UFC 290 Fight Card

The full UFC 290 fight card has been released with Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez headlining the PPV event for the featherweight championship.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Robbie Lawler vs. Robbie Lawler will headline the prelims before highly-touted prospect Bo Nickal and TUF Season 29 finalist Tresean Gore kick off a stacked main card.

Dan Hookier will take on Jalin Turner in a fight between two top-ranked lightweight contenders. In the featured bout on the main card, Robert Whittaker will take on Dricus Du Plessis in a middleweight bout that will determine the next contender for the Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight for the Men’s Flyweight Championship between the champ Brandon Moreno looking to defeat a familiar foe in the No. 1 Contender Alexandre Pantoja.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 290 Fight Card.

UFC 290 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
  • Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
  • Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

UFC 290 Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denis Gomes
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

UFC 290 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrance Mitchell
  • Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

