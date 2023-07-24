UFC 291 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. Find everything that you need to know about UFC 290, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. We have a lightweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet going toe-to-toe when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off for a second time in their careers but this time it’s for the vacant ‘BMF’ title. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira 2 happens in Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, we have a No. 1 contender fight in the light heavyweight division between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. Pereira will be looking to make his presence known in his new weight class and attempt to be a two-division champion in just a short amount of time in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is looking to be a two-time light heavyweight champion.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be one of the best PPV events of the year. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC 291 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2

🥊 UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 📅 Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Delta Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 📊 UFC Stats: Poirier 29-7 | Gaethje 24-4

Poirier 29-7 | Gaethje 24-4 🎲 UFC Odds: Poirier (-140) | Gaethje (+120)

UFC 291 Fight Card

The full UFC 291 fight card has been released with Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje headlining the PPV event for the vacant ‘BMF’ title.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:30 P.M. EST. Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogero de Lima will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when striking specialists Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira square off in a welterweight matchup in the main card opener.

Michael Chiesa will make his return to the octagon to take on Kevin Holland in a fight between two top-ranked welterweight contenders. In the featured bout on the main card, Tony Ferguson will take on Bobby Green in a lightweight bout that will surely have fight fans on the edge of their seats.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight for the No. 1 contender spot for the light heavyweight championship when Jan Blachowicz takes on Alex Pereira in his light heavyweight debut.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 291 Fight Card.

UFC 291 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 P.M. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje – Vacant ‘BMF’ Title

Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira

UFC 291 Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Trevin Giles vs Gabriel Bonfim

Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

UFC 291 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

Matthew Semelsberge vs Uros Medic

