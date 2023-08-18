The official weigh-ins for UFC 292 took place in Boston, with all 24 fighters on the fight card stepping on the scale. The main event features a clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title.

Bantamweight Title Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

The defending bantamweight champion Sterling came in at 135 pounds on the dot, as did O’Malley, who was the first fighter to step to the scale. The bantamweight title fight was officially set less than two minutes into official weigh-ins at the host hotel. Both fighters looked in great shape and ready to put on a show for the fans.

The #UFC292 main event is OFFICIAL! It was "easy work" for champ Aljamain Sterling, and Sean O'Malley looked ready, too. 💪😎 Full story: https://t.co/wDuO5hp1Cc pic.twitter.com/wYlJsvhUa7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 18, 2023

Strawweight Title Fight: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight title against Amanda Lemos. Weili weighed in at 115 pounds, while Lemos came in at 114 pounds. Both fighters looked focused and determined to put on a great performance.

For strawweight gold! Champ Zhang Weili and challenger Amanda Lemos have made weight and locked in Saturday's #UFC292 title fight. Full video: https://t.co/4RNB6DstQD pic.twitter.com/hj7BNWGkGh — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 18, 2023

UFC 292 Weigh In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 PM EST)

Champ Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) – for bantamweight title

Champ Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114) – for women’s strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Neil Magny (170)

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Televised Prelims (ESPN / ESPN+ 8 PM EST)

Brad Tavares (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155) – “TUF” 31 lightweight final

Cody Gibson (135) vs. Brad Katona (135) – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final

Early Prelims (ESPN + / UFC Fight Pass)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125)

Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125)