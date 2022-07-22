UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall | Official Weigh-In Results

Ahead of Saturday’s incredible UFC Fight Night card at the O2 Arena in London, headlined by heavyweight duo Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, every fighter on the card has now successfully weighed-in.

Rising superstar, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann and Paul Craig are amongst some of the huge names on this incredible card who have successfully made weight and can now look forward to fight night on Saturday.

✅ Weigh-Ins#UFCLondon IS OFFICIAL 🇬🇧🤩 Saturday, 6pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/JBxNLzCZ8d — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

Main Event: Blaydes and Aspinall Weigh-In

The American, Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes tipped the scales at a ready 260lbs ahead of his heavyweight main event clash with Tom Aspinall.

Our main event is on! 🔥@razorblaydes265 weighs-in at 260lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/aqbhbNiyuy — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

The home favourite and the rising UFC heavyweight star, Tom Aspinall, himself weighed in at 251-pounds ahead of his main event clash tomorrow night.

That is one very large athlete 😳 The UK's own Tom Aspinall weighs-in at 251lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/mI9FjDwlJI — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Betting Odds

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Silences Fat Shamers

One of the biggest attractions on the card, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has weighed in at 156-pounds ahead of his lightweight contest against Jordan Leavitt.

The Liverpool man had a thing or two to say to his critics, after a lot of people has been speculating that he might miss weight due to blowing up too big during fights.

However, as the true professional that he is, Pimblett silenced the haters and weighed-in successfully and is ready to go on Saturday night!

Paddy the Baddy had a message for everyone who doubted his weight cut 👀😂@theufcbaddy weighs-in at 156lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/xhcoeeGJY0 — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann Makes The Flyweight Limit

Looking for back-to-back knockouts and back-to-back ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses, Molly McCann has weighed in at a lean, mean 125.5lbs ahead of her flyweight bout with Hannah Goldy at UFC London on Saturday night, live from the O2 Arena.

‘Meatball’ has looked sensational this past year, and is slowly climbing up the flyweight rankings and nearing a title shot potentially at the back end of 2023, if she continues the way she is going right now.

The Meatball weighs-in! @meatballmolly lands a comfortable 125.5lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/TYUlG37Grw — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

Other Notable Weigh-In Results

Paul Craig weighs in at a ready 206-pounds ahead of his light-heavyweight contest with former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

Scotland's own @PCraigmma weighs-in at 206lbs ⚖️ The man is looking in fantastic shape 💪#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/bu52SQShQ0 — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

Both Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis weigh-in inside the middleweight limit, ahead of their co-main event at UFC London tomorrow night.

Our co-main event is on! 🙌@jackthejokermma weighs-in at 186lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/eaCnqchBJC — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

"I feel great, I always feel great!" @actionman513 is feeling good as he hits 186lbs ⚖️#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/R4XnhwwyL0 — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

Muhammad Mokaev weighs in (just) ahead of his second fight in the UFC.

126lbs for @muhammadmokaev ⚖️ You had us worried for a second 😅#UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/IiRTe6Xpiq — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 22, 2022

The rest of the fighters on the card have all weighed in successfully, including Marc Diakiese, Jai Herbert, Nicolas Dalby, Mason Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

Do not miss Saturday night’s stellar show from the O2 Arena, London, as UF Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall takes to our screens tomorrow night! It is certainly one not to be missed.