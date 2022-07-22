MMA

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall | Official Weigh-In Results

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
ufc london poster

Ahead of Saturday’s incredible UFC Fight Night card at the O2 Arena in London, headlined by heavyweight duo Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes, every fighter on the card has now successfully weighed-in.

Rising superstar, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann and Paul Craig are amongst some of the huge names on this incredible card who have successfully made weight and can now look forward to fight night on Saturday.

Main Event: Blaydes and Aspinall Weigh-In

The American, Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes tipped the scales at a ready 260lbs ahead of his heavyweight main event clash with Tom Aspinall.

The home favourite and the rising UFC heavyweight star, Tom Aspinall, himself weighed in at 251-pounds ahead of his main event clash tomorrow night.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Betting Odds

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline UFC London Odds Play
Curtis Blaydes +110 BetOnline logo
Tom Aspinall -138 BetOnline logo

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Silences Fat Shamers

One of the biggest attractions on the card, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has weighed in at 156-pounds ahead of  his lightweight contest against Jordan Leavitt.

The Liverpool man had a thing or two to say to his critics, after a lot of people has been speculating that he might miss weight due to blowing up too big during fights.

However, as the true professional that he is, Pimblett silenced the haters and weighed-in successfully and is ready to go on Saturday night!

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann Makes The Flyweight Limit

Looking for back-to-back knockouts and back-to-back ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses, Molly McCann has weighed in at a lean, mean 125.5lbs ahead of her flyweight bout with Hannah Goldy at UFC London on Saturday night, live from the O2 Arena.

‘Meatball’ has looked sensational this past year, and is slowly climbing up the flyweight rankings and nearing a title shot potentially at the back end of 2023, if she continues the way she is going right now.

Other Notable Weigh-In Results

Paul Craig weighs in at a ready 206-pounds ahead of his light-heavyweight contest with former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

Both Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis weigh-in inside the middleweight limit, ahead of their co-main event at UFC London tomorrow night.

Muhammad Mokaev weighs in (just) ahead of his second fight in the UFC.

The rest of the fighters on the card have all weighed in successfully, including Marc Diakiese, Jai Herbert, Nicolas Dalby, Mason Jones and Alexander Gustafsson.

Do not miss Saturday night’s stellar show from the O2 Arena, London, as UF Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall takes to our screens tomorrow night! It is certainly one not to be missed.

Topics  
MMA UFC News and Rumors
Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To MMA

MMA
UFC 259 DraftKings Picks

Israel Adesanya Given 80% Chance Of Retaining UFC Middleweight Title Against Jared Cannonier

Paul Kelly  •  Jun 28 2022
MMA
how to bet on ufc fight night in Texas
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus | Texas Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 26 2022
MMA
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus | Florida Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 26 2022
MMA
How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Colorado | Colorado Sports Betting Guide
John Broder  •  Feb 21 2022
MMA
How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Delaware | Delaware Sports Betting Guide
John Broder  •  Feb 19 2022
MMA
How to Bet on Bellator 274 in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting Guide
John Broder  •  Feb 21 2022
MMA
How To Bet on Bellator 274 in New York | New York Sports Betting Guide
John Broder  •  Feb 19 2022
More News