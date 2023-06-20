The UFC heads off on the road to the sunshine state for a stacked fight night event at UFC Jacksonville which is headlined by two of the men’s featherweight division’s best in No. 9 Ilia Topuria and No. 5 Josh Emmett. Topuria would be looking for the biggest win of his UFC career meanwhile Emmett is trying to get back to his winning ways this weekend.

Also in the co-main event, we have two women’s flyweight hopefuls as No. 9 Amanda Ribas takes on No. 11 Maycee Barber. Each fighter is looking for that signature win to put their name on the map in hopes of getting a title shot in the future. The rest of this fight card is littered with a ton of exciting matchups from top to bottom. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Featherweights take home big payday at UFC Jacksonville

Former title challenger Josh Emmett and rising undefeated prospect Ilia Topuria are set to take home some big paydays this weekend. Topuria most recently took home over $115,000 with a win against another surging contender in Bryce Mitchell after submitting him in the second round at UFC 282.

As for Josh Emmett, he took on Yair Rodriguez in a 5-round co-main event at UFC 284 back in February 2023 for the Interim Featherweight Championship where he lost via triangle choke in the second round. Emmett walked away with an estimate of $132,000 between his purse and promotional bonus. Both fighters will look to top their last payday this weekend at UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Jacksonville Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Jacksonville event in Jacksonville, FL.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.3 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Jacksonville. Headlining the main event, are Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett, Emmett is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Topuria should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Josh Emmett is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Jacksonville. The No. 5 ranked featherweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $161,000 this weekend. Emmett is set to fight No. 9 ranked Ilia Topuria.

Top-ranked featherweight, Ilia Topuria will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $106,000 payday. Neil Magny ($141,000), Brendan Allen ($96,000), and Gillian Robertson ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Jacksonville this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Jacksonville:

Josh Emmett

Neil Magny

Ilia Topuria

Brendan Allen

Gillian Robertson

Check out the projected UFC Jacksonville payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Josh Emmett $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Ilia Topuria $100,000 $6,000 $106,000 Amanda Ribas $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Maycee Barber $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Justin Tafa $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Austen Lane $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 David Onama $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Gabriel Santos $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Brendan Allen $85,000 $11,000 $96,000 Bruno Silva $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Neil Magny $120,000 $21,000 $141,000 Philip Rowe $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Randy Brown $72,000 $11,000 $83,000 Wellington Turman $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Mateusz Rebecki $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Loik Radzhabov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tabatha Ricci $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Gillian Robertson $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Zhalgas Zhumagulov $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Joshua Van $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Trevor Peek $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Chepe Mariscal $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jamall Emmers $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Jack Jenkins $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tatsuro Taira $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Kleydson Rodrigues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Cody Brundage $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Sedriques Dumas $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

Note: The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for a number of reasons, including contract negotiations, but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

UFC Jacksonville Staff Salaries

The fighters aren’t the only ones taking home a big payday at UFC Jacksonville this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC Jacksonville.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Jacksonville Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $175,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Jacksonville.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

