UFC London: Aspinall vs. Tybura Fight Card, Date, and Time

UFC London features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight banger. Find everything that you need to know about UFC London, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the main event, we have a fight in the heavyweight division between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura. Aspinall is coming off a lengthy layoff due to a brutal leg break in his last fight against Curtis Blaydes meanwhile, Tybura is looking to keep his momentum going with a big win in London over an elite heavyweight contender.

In the co-main event, we have one of London’s favorite fighters “Meatball” Molly McCann taking on Julija Stoliarenko in a women’s flyweight matchup. The rest of this card is littered with elite talent from across the pond which should make for an exciting fight night event. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC London fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

🥊 UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura 📅 Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 🕙 Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: O2 Arena | London, England

O2 Arena | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Aspinall 12-3 | Tybura 24-7

Aspinall 12-3 | Tybura 24-7 🎲 UFC Odds: Aspinall (-450) | Tybura (+350)

UFC London Fight Card

The full UFC London fight card has been released with Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura headlining the Fight Night event.

There will be 15 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 12:00 P.M. EST. Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos will headline the prelims before a banger in the featherweight division opens the main card between Lerone Murphy and Josh Culibao.

Jai Herbert and Fares Ziam go to battle in a lightweight clash as we move up the main card. Then we get into the thick of things with a grappler’s delight in the middleweight division when Andre Muniz takes on Paul Craig in his middleweight debut.

In the featured bout on the main card we have London’s own Nathaniel Wood taking on Andre Fili in a scrap that the fight fans will be excited to watch happen. Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight in the women’s flyweight division between fan favorite Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC London Fight Card.

Main Card (ESPN+ 3 P.M. ET)

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Andre Muniz vs. Paul Craig

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Culibao

UFC London Preliminary Card (ESPN, 12 p.m. ET)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Bryan Barberena vs. Makhmud Muradov

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Bruna Brasil vs. Shauna Bannon

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

