UFC Nashville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Nashville, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley happens in Boston on August 19th..

In the co-main event, we have two top ranked strawweight contenders going to battle when former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade will look to stop her losing skid as she takes on the surging No. 10 ranked contender Tatiana Suarez.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Nashville fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

🥊 UFC Nashville: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 📅 Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +

ESPN | ESPN + 📊 UFC Stats: Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6

Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6 🎲 UFC Odds: Sandhagen (-310) | Font (+260)

UFC Nashville Fight Card

The full UFC Nashville fight card has been released with Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font headlining the fight night event.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when striking specialists Ignacio Bahamondes and L’udovit Klein square off in a lightweight matchup in the main card opener.

Tanner Boser will look to get his first win at light heavyweight when he takes on Aleska Camur. Then in the featherweight division, we have the return of Gavin Tucker who will be taking on surging prospect Diego Lopes in a fight that should be an absolute barnburner. In the featured bout on the main card, Dustin Jacoby will look to right his wrongs as he takes on the red hot Kennedy Nzechukwu in a fight between two highly skilled strikers.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight between two top-ranked strawweight contenders as No. 10 undefeated Tatiana Suarez will look to crack the top-5 when she takes No. 5 ranked and former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Nashville Fight Card.

UFC Nashville Main Card (ESPN / ESPN + 9 P.M. ET)

Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez

Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Gavin Tucker vs Diego Lopes

Tanner Boser vs Aleska Camur

Ignacio Bahamondes vs L’udovit Klein

UFC Nashville Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 P.M. ET)

Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips

Jeremiah Wells vs Carlston Harris

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson

Jake Hadley vs Cody Durden

Ode Osbourne vs Asu Almabaev

UFC Betting Guides 2023