UFC News and Rumors

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Fight Card, Date, and Time

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ufc nashville

UFC Nashville features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Nashville, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley happens in Boston on August 19th..

In the co-main event, we have two top ranked strawweight contenders going to battle when former strawweight champion and No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade will look to stop her losing skid as she takes on the surging No. 10 ranked contender Tatiana Suarez.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Nashville fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font

  • 🥊 UFC Nashville: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 9:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN | ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Sandhagen 16-4 | Font 20-6
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Sandhagen (-310) | Font (+260)

UFC Nashville Fight Card

The full UFC Nashville fight card has been released with Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font headlining the fight night event.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 6:00 P.M. EST. Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when striking specialists Ignacio Bahamondes and L’udovit Klein square off in a lightweight matchup in the main card opener.

Tanner Boser will look to get his first win at light heavyweight when he takes on Aleska Camur. Then in the featherweight division, we have the return of Gavin Tucker who will be taking on surging prospect Diego Lopes in a fight that should be an absolute barnburner. In the featured bout on the main card, Dustin Jacoby will look to right his wrongs as he takes on the red hot Kennedy Nzechukwu in a fight between two highly skilled strikers.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight between two top-ranked strawweight contenders as No. 10 undefeated Tatiana Suarez will look to crack the top-5 when she takes No. 5 ranked and former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Nashville Fight Card.

UFC Nashville Main Card (ESPN / ESPN + 9 P.M. ET)

  • Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
  • Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez
  • Dustin Jacoby vs Kennedy Nzechukwu
  • Gavin Tucker vs Diego Lopes
  • Tanner Boser vs Aleska Camur
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs L’udovit Klein

UFC Nashville Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 P.M. ET)

  • Raoni Barcelos vs Kyler Phillips
  • Jeremiah Wells vs Carlston Harris
  • Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson
  • Jake Hadley vs Cody Durden
  • Ode Osbourne vs Asu Almabaev

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.

UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  10h
UFC News and Rumors
Alabama
Israel Adesanya aims expletives at Sean Strickland after beating the drum
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  10h
UFC News and Rumors
Justin Gaethje Declines Conor McGregor Fight Due to Steroid Use
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
justin gaethje
UFC 291 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads the way for Performance Awards
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.
UFC 291: Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 29 2023
UFC News and Rumors
dustin-poirier-winner
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 29 2023
UFC News and Rumors
tom-aspinall
Tom Aspinall Next Fight Odds: Cyril Gane, Jon Jones Could Be Next Opponent
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top