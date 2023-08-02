UFC News and Rumors

UFC Nashville Fighter Pay: Cory Sandhagen Set to Earn Top Billing at UFC Fight Night

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ufc nashville

The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off in the main event. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 292.

In the co-main event, we have a possible No. 1 contender fight in the strawweight division between No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is looking to stop her losing skid meanwhile, Suarez is looking to stake her claim at the top of the division with the biggest win of her career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Cory Sandhagen is set to earn a big payday at UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen is set to take on Rob Font in his fourth straight main-event fight showing that the UFC believes in Sandhagen to put on exciting fights and is one of the best bantamweight contenders. He has won two fights in a row in an absolute barnburner of fights against surging contenders in Marlon Vera and Yadong Song.

A win this weekend could set up a huge fight in either late 2023 or early 2024. With Merab Dvalishvili still nursing a hand injury and without a timetable for his return, a win for Sandhagen can catapult him into title contention. With that said, it will not be an easy win as he gets to take on a mainstay at the top of the bantamweight division in Rob Font. Font is looking to get the biggest win of his career and put his name in the mix for a potential title shot.

UFC Nashville Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Nashville event in Nashville, TN.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Nashville. Headlining the main event, are Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font, Sandhagen is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Font should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Cory Sandhagen is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Nashville. The bantamweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $311,000 this weekend. Sandhagen is set to fight bantamweight contender Rob Font.

Bantamweight contender, Rob Font will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $266,000 payday. Jessica Andrade ($221,000), Billy Quarantillo ($91,000), and Dustin Jacoby ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Nashville this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 291:

  • Cory Sandhagen — $311,000
  • Rpb Font — $266,000
  • Jessica Andrade — $221,000
  • Billy Quarantillo — $91,000
  • Dustin Jacoby — $86,000

Check out the projected UFC Nashville payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Cory Sandhagen $300,000 $11,000 $311,000
Rob Font $250,000 $16,000 $266,000
Jessica Andrade $210,000 $21,000 $221,000
Tatiana Suarez $50,000 $6,000 $56,000
Dustin Jacoby $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Kennedy Nzechukwu $75,000 $6,000 $81,000
Gavin Tucker $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Diego Lopes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Tanner Boser $45,000 $6,000 $51,000
Aleska Camur $12,000 $4,500 $16,500
Ignacio Bahamondes $30,000 $4,500 $34,500
L’udovit Klein $26,000 $6,000 $32,000
Raoni Barcelos $35,000 $6,000 $41,000
Kyler Phillips $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Jeremiah Wells $38,000 $4,500 $42,500
Carlston Harris $20,000 $4,500 $24,500
Billy Quarantillo $85,000 $6,000 $91,000
Damon Jackson $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Jake Hadley $24,000 $4,000 $28,000
Cody Durden $44,000 $6,000 $50,000
Sean Woodson $30,000 $6,000 $36,000
Dennis Buzukja $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Ode Osbourne $26,000 $6,000 $32,000
Asu Almabaev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Nashville Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $166,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Nashville.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez booked for UFC Fight Night on October 14

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.
UFC 291 Takeaways and Analysis: Title shot next for Justin Gaethje
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alabama
Israel Adesanya aims expletives at Sean Strickland after beating the drum
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Justin Gaethje Declines Conor McGregor Fight Due to Steroid Use
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
UFC News and Rumors
justin gaethje
UFC 291 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads the way for Performance Awards
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top