The UFC heads to Nashville, Tennessee for a stacked fight card. We have a bantamweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font square off in the main event. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them right into title contention after Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 292.

In the co-main event, we have a possible No. 1 contender fight in the strawweight division between No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade and No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is looking to stop her losing skid meanwhile, Suarez is looking to stake her claim at the top of the division with the biggest win of her career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great fight night event. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Cory Sandhagen is set to earn a big payday at UFC Nashville

Cory Sandhagen is set to take on Rob Font in his fourth straight main-event fight showing that the UFC believes in Sandhagen to put on exciting fights and is one of the best bantamweight contenders. He has won two fights in a row in an absolute barnburner of fights against surging contenders in Marlon Vera and Yadong Song.

A win this weekend could set up a huge fight in either late 2023 or early 2024. With Merab Dvalishvili still nursing a hand injury and without a timetable for his return, a win for Sandhagen can catapult him into title contention. With that said, it will not be an easy win as he gets to take on a mainstay at the top of the bantamweight division in Rob Font. Font is looking to get the biggest win of his career and put his name in the mix for a potential title shot.

UFC Nashville Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Nashville event in Nashville, TN.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.6 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Nashville. Headlining the main event, are Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font, Sandhagen is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Font should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Cory Sandhagen is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Nashville. The bantamweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $311,000 this weekend. Sandhagen is set to fight bantamweight contender Rob Font.

Bantamweight contender, Rob Font will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $266,000 payday. Jessica Andrade ($221,000), Billy Quarantillo ($91,000), and Dustin Jacoby ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Nashville this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC 291:

Cory Sandhagen — $311,000

— $311,000 Rpb Font — $266,000

— $266,000 Jessica Andrade — $221,000

— $221,000 Billy Quarantillo — $91,000

— $91,000 Dustin Jacoby — $86,000

Check out the projected UFC Nashville payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Cory Sandhagen $300,000 $11,000 $311,000 Rob Font $250,000 $16,000 $266,000 Jessica Andrade $210,000 $21,000 $221,000 Tatiana Suarez $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Dustin Jacoby $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Kennedy Nzechukwu $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Gavin Tucker $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Diego Lopes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Tanner Boser $45,000 $6,000 $51,000 Aleska Camur $12,000 $4,500 $16,500 Ignacio Bahamondes $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 L’udovit Klein $26,000 $6,000 $32,000 Raoni Barcelos $35,000 $6,000 $41,000 Kyler Phillips $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Jeremiah Wells $38,000 $4,500 $42,500 Carlston Harris $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Billy Quarantillo $85,000 $6,000 $91,000 Damon Jackson $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Jake Hadley $24,000 $4,000 $28,000 Cody Durden $44,000 $6,000 $50,000 Sean Woodson $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Dennis Buzukja $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ode Osbourne $26,000 $6,000 $32,000 Asu Almabaev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Nashville Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $166,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Nashville.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023