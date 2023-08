UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac Fight Card, Date, and Time

UFC Paris features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac. Find everything you need to know about UFC Paris, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Paris fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

๐ŸฅŠ UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac ๐Ÿ“ ย Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 ๐Ÿ•™ Time: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET ๐ŸŸ Location: Accor Arena | Paris, France

Accor Arena | Paris, France ๐Ÿ“บ TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + ๐Ÿ“Š UFC Stats: Gane 11-2 | Spivac 16-3

Gane 11-2 | Spivac 16-3 ๐ŸŽฒ UFC Odds: Gane (-164) | Spivac (+144)

UFC Paris Fight Card

The full UFC Singapore fight card has been released with Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac for headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 12:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a women’s bantamweight matchup between promotional newcomer as France’s own Nora Cornolle and Jocelyne Edwards. Opening up the main card is another barnburner in the featherweight division when William Gomis takes on Yanis Ghemmouri.

Then we have a light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir taking on promotion newcomer Bogdan Guskov in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks from start to finish. The featured bout will be contested in the lightweight division as we get the surging Benoit Saint-Denis back in the octagon as he takes on his stiffest competition to date Thiago Moises in a fight between two highly skilled grapplers.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Paris Fight Card.

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN + 3 P.M. ET)

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 12 P.M. ET)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

