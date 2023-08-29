UFC News and Rumors

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac Fight Card, Date, and Time

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
UFC Paris features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac. Find everything you need to know about UFC Paris, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Paris fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac

  • 🥊 UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Accor Arena | Paris, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Gane 11-2 | Spivac 16-3
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Gane (-164) | Spivac (+144)

UFC Singapore Fight Card

The full UFC Singapore fight card has been released with Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac for headlining this fight card.

There will be 11 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 12:00 P.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a women’s bantamweight matchup between promotional newcomer as France’s own Nora Cornolle and Jocelyne Edwards. Opening up the main card is another barnburner in the featherweight division when William Gomis takes on Yanis Ghemmouri.

Then we have a light heavyweight matchup between Volkan Oezdemir taking on promotion newcomer Bogdan Guskov in a fight that should have a ton of fireworks from start to finish. The featured bout will be contested in the lightweight division as we get the surging Benoit Saint-Denis back in the octagon as he takes on his stiffest competition to date Thiago Moises in a fight between two highly skilled grapplers.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Paris Fight Card.

UFC Paris Main Card (ESPN + 3 P.M. ET)

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC Paris Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 12 P.M. ET)

  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
  • Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Caolan Loughran

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
