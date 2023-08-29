UFC News and Rumors

UFC Paris Fighter Pay & Salaries: Ciryl Gane To Earn $421k In Payout For Paris Fight Night

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
ciryl gane

The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Ciryl Gane is set to earn a big payday at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane is set to return to the octagon to take on “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac in his home country of Paris, France after losing his second chance at winning the undisputed heavyweight championship by first-round submission against Jon Jones. He will be looking to get back to his winning ways after a dreadful performance his last time out and he has another grapple-heavy opponent in Spivac that will be certainly looking to exploit the defensive grappling woes of Gane. Meanwhile, Spivac has been searching for that one win that will catapult him into title contention and he finally is getting that here in this weekend’s matchup against Ciryl Gane in Paris, France.

UFC Paris Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Paris event in Paris, France

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Paris.

Headlining the main event, are Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. Gane is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Spivac should be a close third coming into this main event matchup.

Gane is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Paris. The former interim heavyweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $361,000 this weekend. Gane is set to fight rising contender Serghei Spivac

Serghei Spivac will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $161,000 payday. Rose Namajunas ($211,000), Thiago Moises ($96,000), and Volkan Oezdemir ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Paris this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Paris:

  • Ciryl Gane – $361,000
  • Rose Namajunas – $211,000
  • Serghei Spivac – $161,000
  • Thiago Moises – $78,000
  • Volkan Oezdemir – $66,000

Check out the projected UFC Paris payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary
Ciryl Gane $350,000 $11,000 $361,000
Serghei Spivac $150,000 $11,000 $161,000
Manon Fiorot $75,000 $6,000 $81,000
Rose Namajunas $200,000 $11,000 $211,000
Benoit Saint-Denis $30,000 $4,500 $34,500
Thiago Moises $75,000 $11,000 $96,000
Volkan Oezdemir $75,000 $11,000 $86,000
Bogdan Guskov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
William Gomis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Yanis Ghemmouri $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Nora Cornolle $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Joselyne Edwards $24,000 $4,500 $28,500
Ange Loosa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Rhys McKee $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Morgan Charriere $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Manolo Zecchini $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Farid Basharat $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Kleydson Rodrigues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Zarah Fairn $20,000 $4,000 $24,000
Jacqueline Cavalcanti $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Taylor Lapilus $12,000 $4,000 $16,000
Caolan Loughran $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Paris Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $183,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Paris.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc paris

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs Serghei Spivac Fight Card, Date, and Time

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo
Contender Series Week 4 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
Logan Paul Helps WWE SummerSlam 2023 Set Revenue Record With $8.5 Million Tickets Sold
Logan Paul Plans to Beat Conor McGregor After Boxing Dillon Danis on October 14th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 26 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski
UFC Singapore Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Odds, Prediction, Best Bet
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Kiefer Crosbie son
Bellator Veteran Kiefer Crosbie Signs with UFC, Debut Set for UFC 293
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc singapore
UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set , All 26 Fighters on Point
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 25 2023
UFC News and Rumors
anthony hernandez
Anthony Hernandez Out of UFC Noche, Josh Fremd Steps in to Fight Roman Kopylov
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top