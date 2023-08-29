The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.

In the co-main event, we have the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas moving up in weight to take on one of the surging contenders in the women’s flyweight division Manon Fiorot. Namajnuas is coming off of a very controversial split decision loss to Carla Esparza which lost her the strawweight championship. As for Fiorot, she is riding a 10-fight winning streak with five straight wins in her UFC career coming into the highest-profile matchup of her career.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Ciryl Gane is set to earn a big payday at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane is set to return to the octagon to take on “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac in his home country of Paris, France after losing his second chance at winning the undisputed heavyweight championship by first-round submission against Jon Jones. He will be looking to get back to his winning ways after a dreadful performance his last time out and he has another grapple-heavy opponent in Spivac that will be certainly looking to exploit the defensive grappling woes of Gane. Meanwhile, Spivac has been searching for that one win that will catapult him into title contention and he finally is getting that here in this weekend’s matchup against Ciryl Gane in Paris, France.

UFC Paris Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Paris event in Paris, France

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Paris.

Headlining the main event, are Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. Gane is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Spivac should be a close third coming into this main event matchup.

Gane is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Paris. The former interim heavyweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $361,000 this weekend. Gane is set to fight rising contender Serghei Spivac

Serghei Spivac will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $161,000 payday. Rose Namajunas ($211,000), Thiago Moises ($96,000), and Volkan Oezdemir ($86,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Paris this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Paris:

Check out the projected UFC Paris payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Ciryl Gane $350,000 $11,000 $361,000 Serghei Spivac $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Manon Fiorot $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Rose Namajunas $200,000 $11,000 $211,000 Benoit Saint-Denis $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Thiago Moises $75,000 $11,000 $96,000 Volkan Oezdemir $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Bogdan Guskov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 William Gomis $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Yanis Ghemmouri $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Nora Cornolle $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Joselyne Edwards $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Ange Loosa $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Rhys McKee $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Morgan Charriere $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Manolo Zecchini $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Farid Basharat $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kleydson Rodrigues $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Zarah Fairn $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Jacqueline Cavalcanti $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Taylor Lapilus $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Caolan Loughran $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Paris Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $183,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Paris.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

