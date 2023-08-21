UFC News and Rumors

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung Fight Card, Date, and Time

Garrett Kerman
UFC Singapore features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung. Find everything you need to know about UFC Singapore, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads to Singapore for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a featherweight main event fight between two future featherweight hall of famers, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Holloway would look to keep his winning ways going en route to another title shot meanwhile, Jung is looking for one more win before he rides off into the sunset and retire from the sport of MMA.

In the co-main event, we have a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. Smith will be looking to right the ship and get back into the win column after back-to-back losses meanwhile, Spann is looking to make it 1-1 against Smith and get back to his winning ways after losing his last fight to Nikita Krylov.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Singapore fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung

  • 🥊 UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 8:00 am ET
  • 🏟 Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium | Singapore
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Holloway 24-7 | Jung 17-7
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Holloway (-725) | Jung (+525)

UFC Singapore Fight Card

The full UFC Singapore fight card has been released with Max Holloway vs Chan Sung Jung for the headlining this fight card.

There will be 13 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 5:00 A.M. EST. Headlining the prelims is a heavyweight matchup between two sluggers Waldo Acosta-Cortes and Lukasz Brzeski. Also, opening up the main card is another barnburner in the heavyweight division when Junior Tafa takes on Parker Porter

Then we have a women’s flyweight matchup between the two top contenders in the division Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos who could be fighting for the next title shot. In the next fight on the main card, we have top Japanese bantamweight prospect Rinya Nakamura taking on Fernie Garcia in a fight that should be a great scrap.

The featured bout will be contested in the featherweight division as we get the return of Giga Chikadze who last fought in January 2022 and he will be taking on fan favorite “Bruce Leeroy” Alex Caceres.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Singapore Fight Card.

UFC Singapore Main Card (ESPN + 8 A.M. ET)

  • Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
  • Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
  • Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

UFC Singapore Preliminary Card (ESPN +, 5 A.M. ET)

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
  • Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Choi Seung-woo vs. Jarno Errens

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
