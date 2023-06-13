UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs Cannonier Fight Card, Date and Time

The UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas, NV after a successful return to Canada for UFC 289. We saw the GOAT Amanda Nunes retain her bantamweight championship once again and subsequently retired to ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest to ever do it.

This weekend we have a middleweight tilt in the main event as No. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No. 4 ranked Jared Cannonier. Both fighters are come off of controversial decision wins and are looking to make a statement this weekend in hopes of putting their names in the title mix yet again.

Also in the co-main event, we have one of the fast-rising contenders in the lightweight division Arman Tsarukyan back in action to take one of the few fighters willing to fight him Joaquim Silva.

Scroll down for the complete UFC Vegas 75 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 75

UFC Vegas 75 Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

When is UFC Vegas 75: 4:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Where is UFC Vegas 75: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Vegas 75 Main Event: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

UFC Stats: Vettori 19-5-1 | Cannonier 16-6-0

UFC Odds: Vettori (-110) | Cannonier (-110)

UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 75 fight card has been released with Vettori vs Cannonier headlining the fight night.

There will be 14 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 4 P.M. EST. Muslim Salikhov vs. Nicolas Dalby will headline the prelims before Raoni Barcelo vs Miles Johns kick off a stacked main card.

Nikolas Motta will take on Manuel Torres in a lightweight bout between two heavy-handed knockout artists. That fight will be followed by a featherweight showdown between grappling ace Pat Sabatini and vicious striker Lucas Almeida.

In the featured bout we have a middleweight matchup between top-prospect Christian Leroy Duncan and former kickboxer Arman Petrosyan. Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a lightweight matchup between rising contender Armen Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 75 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas 75 Main Card (ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Armen Petrosyan

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida

Nikolas Motta vs. Manuel Torres

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns

UFC Vegas 75 Preliminary Card (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET)

Muslim Salikhov vs. Nicolas Dalby

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Felipe Bunes

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence

Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

