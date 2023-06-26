UFC Vegas 76 Fighter Pay: Sean Strickland to take home over in salary and payouts

The UFC heads back to the Apex after taking its talents to the sunshine state for a stacked fight night event at UFC Jacksonville. This fight night is headlined by two of the men’s middleweight division’s best in No. 7 Sean Strickland and unranked top prospect Abus Magomedov. Magomedov would be looking for the biggest win of his UFC career meanwhile Strickland is trying to get back into title contention with a win this weekend.

Also in the co-main event, we have two contenders in the lightweight division going at it as No. 15 ranked Grant Dawson takes on No. 12 ranked Damir Isamgulov. Each fighter is looking for that signature win to put their name on the map in hopes of getting a title shot in the future. The rest of this fight card is littered with a ton of exciting matchups from top to bottom. With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Middleweights take home big payday at UFC Jacksonville

UFC Vegas 76 Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Vegas 76 event in Las Vegas, NV.

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.2 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Vegas 76. Headlining the main event, are Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov, Strickland is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card meanwhile, Magomedov should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Sean Strickland is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Vegas 76. The No. 7 ranked middleweight contender is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $216,000 this weekend. Strickland is set to fight top prospect Abus Magomedov.

Top middleweight prospect, Abus Magomedov will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $104,000 payday. Kevin Lee ($104,000), Max Griffin ($96,000), and Yana Santos ($91,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Vegas 76 this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Vegas 76:

Sean Strickland

Abus Magomedov

Kevin Lee

Max Griffin

Yana Santos

Check out the projected UFC Vegas 76 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Sean Strickland $200,000 $16,000 $216,000 Abus Magomedov $100,000 $4,000 $104,000 Damir Ismagulov $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Grant Dawson $50,000 $6,000 $56,000 Max Griffin $85,000 $11,000 $96,000 Michael Morales $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Ariane Lipski $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Melissa Gatto $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Benoit Saint-Denis $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Ismael Bonfim $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Nursulton Ruziboev $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Brunno Ferreira $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kevin Lee $85,000 $19,000 $104,000 Rinat Fakhretdinov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Yana Santos $85,000 $6,000 $91,000 Karol Rosa $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Ivana Petrovic $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Luana Carolina $36,000 $6,000 $42,000 Joanderson Brito $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Westin Wilson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Alexandr Romanov $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Blagoy Ivanov $48,000 $6,000 $54,000 Guram Kutateladze $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Elvin Brener $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

Note: The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for a number of reasons, including contract negotiations, but some previously disclosed figures can help us come to an appropriate estimate.

UFC Vegas 76 Staff Salaries

The fighters aren't the only ones taking home a big payday this week. UFC ring girls will earn up to $5,000 while referees can earn up to $2,500 per event.

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend's upcoming event.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC Vegas 76 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $147,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Vegas 76.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

