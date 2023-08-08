UFC Vegas 78 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout between Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque. Find everything that you need to know about UFC Vegas 78, including the date, time, fight card, and more.

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future. In the co-main event, we have featherweight contenders going to battle when former top-ranked featherweight contender Cub Swanson and rising striker Hakeem Dawodu go to work in the octagon.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great matchups and will be a great event for the fight fans. With that said, scroll down for the complete UFC Vegas 78fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

How to Watch UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque

UFC Vegas 78 Fight Card

The full UFC Vegas 78 fight card has been released with Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque headlining the fight night event.

There will be 12 fights in total, beginning with the preliminary card at 4:00 P.M. EST. Marcus McGhee vs JP Buys will headline the prelims before we get a striker’s delight to kick off the main card when Josh Fremd and Jamie Pickett square off in a middleweight matchup in the main card opener.

Tafon Nchukwi will look to rebound after consecutive losses when he takes on AJ Dobson who is still searching for his fight win inside the octagon after dropping his first two fights with the promotion. Then in the strawweight division, we have a fight between two strikers in Polyana Viana and Iasmin Lucindo who have no quit in either one of them as they go to battle this weekend. In the featured bout on the main card, heavy handed strikers will go to war when Khalil Rountree welcomes Chris Daukaus to the light heavyweight division in a fight you will not want to miss.

Then in the co-main event leading up to our main event on the night is a fight between two exciting featherweight strikers as former top contender Cub Swanson takes on highly skilled kickboxing champion Hakeem Dawodu in a fight exciting affair.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC Vegas 78 Fight Card.

UFC Vegas Main Card (ESPN / ESPN + 7 P.M. ET)

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque

Cub Swanson vs Hakeem Dawodu

Khalil Rountree vs Chris Daukaus

Polyana Viana vs Iasmin Lucindo

AJ Dobson vs Tafon Nchukwi

Josh Fremd vs Jamie Pickett

Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN +, 4 P.M. ET)

JP Buys vs Marcus McGhee

Terrance McKinney vs Mike Breeden

Francis Marshall vs Isaac Dulgarian

Josh Parisian vs Martin Buday

Jaqueline Amorim vs Montserrat Conejo

