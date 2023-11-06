Erin Matson’s swift transition from a legendary athlete to the head coach of the University of North Carolina’s field hockey team is a story of relentless pursuit of excellence. A figure synonymous with victory and a prodigy in collegiate field hockey, Matson has embraced the mantle of leadership with the same zeal that marked her playing days. Let’s take a look at Erin Matson’s salary, contract, and buyout.

Erin Matson is a 23-year-old phenom. During her playing days, Matson racked up awards and trophies like they were going out of fashion. But after she gradutated, she was appointed as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels field hockey team, taking over from retiring legend Karen Shelton.

In her first season as head field hockey coach, she has guided North Carolina to a #1 ranking and an ACC championship. As she seeks to crown her inaugural season with a national championship, her transition from a star player to a superstar head coach is almost complete. Before we dive into Matson’s contract details, let’s take a look at what she achieved during her playing days with the Tar Heels.

Erin Matson’s Playing Day Accolades

4x National Champion

3x National Player of the Year

5x ACC Champion

5x ACC Player of the Year

1st in points in NCAA history

1st in goals in NCAA history

Erin Matson Contract & Salary

The university’s commitment to Matson is solidified in a five-year agreement worth $550,000. It details the trust and expectations placed in Matson’s abilities to steer the team’s future and acknowledges the legacy she inherits.

The contract stipulates a structured compensation arrangement that escalates annually (dates listed are contract years):

From January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2024: $100,000

From January 1, 2024, through January 31, 2025: $105,000

From January 1, 2025, through January 31, 2026: $110,000

From January 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027: $115,000

From January 1, 2027, through January 31, 2028: $120,000

Incentives

The financial terms extend beyond the base salary, offering incentives tied to both academic and athletic achievements, reflecting UNC’s holistic approach to success:

$1,000 for Conference Coach of the Year

$1,000 for Regional Coach of the Year

$5,000 for National Coach of the Year

A $2,500 bonus for a team GPA of 3.0 or higher

A $2,500 bonus for an Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 975 or higher

A $2,500 bonus for meeting Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) expectations

To enhance the team’s competitive edge, her contract is further incentivized with the following bonuses:

$5,000 for winning the Conference Regular Season Championship

$5,000 for winning the Conference Tournament Championship

$2,500 for NCAA Tournament participation

$5,000 for an NCAA Tournament First Round Win

$10,000 for a NCAA Quarterfinal Win

$15,000 for an NCAA Semifinal Win

$50,000 for winning the NCAA National Championship

Erin Matson Buyout

In line with industry norms, Matson’s buyout is structured to equal the remaining contract value, which would be roughly $450,000 at the conclusion of January 2024. This clause protects both Matson and the university, ensuring that both parties are committed to a sustained partnership.

Through her coaching tenure, Matson is poised not just to emulate the successes of her predecessors but also to carve out her own legacy, one that will be rewarded not just in victories but in the continued development of student-athletes both on and off the field. As she undertakes this role, Matson carries the torch for a new era of UNC field hockey, backed by a contract that celebrates her past contributions and anticipates future triumphs.