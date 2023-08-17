US Open 2023 Fan Week: Get Free Access To Grand Slam Qualifiers

The last Grand Slam Championship of the year is finally here, as the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 28th.

However, for true tennis fans, the festivities begin way earlier as the U.S. Open Fan Week returns in 2023 to Flushing Meadows. Tennis fans have the opportunity to witness some of the U.S. Open action for free ahead of the tournament start.

The doors to the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center are open letting fans can some exciting events for the men’s and women’s U.S. Open qualifying events. There are dozens of events for fans to attend and it’s open to all ages.

When and Where is U.S Open Fan Week 2023?

The U.S. Open Fan Week is completely free and open to all attendees. It will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the U.S. Open from Tuesday, August 22nd to Sunday, August 27th.

The weeklong event will have multiple events and will even let fans spend time in the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. While tickets for the U.S. Open are extremely expensive, tennis fans can catch some action during Fan Week without any charge.

What Events Are Available During U.S. Open Fan Week 2023?

There are 12 free events that fans can attend all week long that are completely free.

Some of the biggest events include the U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament, Wilson Junior Racquet Giveaway, Legends Match, and more.

The main event will be the U.S. Open Qualifying tournament, which will feature 128 men and 128 women competing for 16 main draw spots in each bracket.

There will be opportunities to see the world’s biggest tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek throughout the week too at Stars of the Open, U.S. Open Media Day, and Arthur Ashe Kids Day.

Some events require a Fan Access Pass, which is free, but fans will need to register for the event ahead of time on the official US Open Fan Week website.

Check out the list below for all the events running during U.S. Open Fan Week this year.

U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament — Tuesday, August 22 to Friday, August 25

Wilson Junior Racquet Giveaway — Starts Tuesday, August 22nd

Legends Match — Tuesday, August 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Stars of Open — Wednesday, August 23

Featured Player Practices — Tuesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27th

Arthur Ashe Stadium Experience — Tuesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27th

U.S. Open Media Day — Friday, August 25 at 5 p.m. ET

Arthur Ashe Kids Day — Saturday, August 26th

Flavors of the Open — Thursday, August 24th at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sounds of the Open — Friday, August 25th

Heineken Happy Hour — Tuesday, August 22 to Friday, August 25

Fan Week Center Stage — Tuesday, August 22 to Sunday, August 27th

