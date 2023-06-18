US Open: Cam Young Errant Drive Lands Directly In Golf Cart Ball Holder

Young Couldn’t Replicate this Shot if he tried 10,000 more times

A highly improbable situation took place during the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club when golfer Cameron Young experienced a remarkable turn of events with his errant shot. Off the tee on the 10th hole during his third round, Young’s drive veered left of the fairway, prompting his frustration and an expletive. As he made his way towards the fairway, a crowd had gathered near the trees adjacent to the cart path.

NBC reporter Ned Michaels, taken aback by the unusual occurrence, beckoned Young over to him. To everyone’s surprise, Young’s ball had miraculously bounced up and landed perfectly in the built-in golf ball holder of Michaels’ golf cart, defying all odds. Michaels astounded, waved Young over, expressing his disbelief at the uncanny placement of the ball.

“Nobody will believe this.” Cameron Young’s tee shot ended up in a spot made for a ball. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rGVYnSTGVj — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2023

An Impossible Shot Gets A Free Drop

Young himself found humor in the situation, acknowledging the irony of his ball coming to rest in such an unconventional spot. However, he quickly recognized that it left him with no viable shot. Fortunately for Young, he was granted a free drop due to the unusual circumstance. He played a punch shot to position himself behind the green. Despite the chaotic journey his ball had taken, Young showcased his skill by chipping up within 10 feet of the hole and successfully converting the subsequent putt, saving an exceptional par.

Starting the day at 2-over for the tournament, Young’s par on this remarkable hole kept him at even par overall, enabling him to make the cut and advance to the weekend for the first time at the U.S. Open. While he trailed the leaders by a considerable margin, his impressive par save will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout moments of the tournament.

At 26 years old, Young is a rising star on the golf scene. Although he has yet to secure a victory on the PGA Tour, he has already achieved three top-10 finishes this season, including a runner-up performance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and a notable seventh-place finish at the Masters in April. With a current world ranking of No. 17, Young has proven himself as a formidable competitor in the golfing world.