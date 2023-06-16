Featured

US Open: Rory Is All Play and No Talk After Round One

Colin Lynch
Rory is typically always available to the press, but not this week

In the opening round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club, Rory McIlroy put on a strong performance, finishing the round with a score of 5-under par. He was just three shots behind the co-leaders, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, after a record-low-scoring round.

Rory Talks With His Play on Thursday

McIlroy’s round was nearly flawless, with 17 and a half holes of exceptional golf. However, on the 18th hole, he encountered a challenging situation. Attempting a chip shot from ankle-high fescue grass, he swung and whiffed, only moving the ball an inch according to the shot tracker. It was a relatable moment on a day when many top players showcased their exceptional skills. To his credit, McIlroy recovered from the rough on his next swing and made a clutch eight-foot putt to salvage a bogey instead of a double bogey. While he missed the opportunity for a bogey-free round, his overall performance was impressive.

Rory Has No Comment

After turning in his scorecard, McIlroy bypassed the reporters waiting to interview him, which was uncharacteristic of him. His longtime manager, Sean O’Flaherty, informed a USGA spokesman that McIlroy would not be conducting any post-round interviews that night.

Earlier in the week, McIlroy had canceled a pre-U.S. Open news conference, potentially indicating his increased focus on ending his nine-year major drought. Although he won four majors earlier in his career, it has been a significant amount of time since his last major victory in 2014.

McIlroy Was The Unofficial PGA Player Spokesman

In recent times, McIlroy has been at the forefront of the PGA Tour’s battle against LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed breakaway circuit that attracted several top players. However, a ceasefire was announced last week between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, paving the way for a surprising partnership.

Coincidentally, McIlroy was paired with Brooks Koepka, who had defected to LIV Golf, in the opening round of the U.S. Open, and made some interesting comments before their first round regarding how long it has been since Rory won a major.

It Was All Rory Thursday

While Koepka has excelled in major championships, McIlroy outplayed him on Thursday, demonstrating the form he will need to end his major drought. McIlroy birdied five of the first eight holes, matching his best nine-hole score in 58 major championship starts. Despite a missed opportunity on the 16th hole, McIlroy’s overall performance was superb, with the one blemish being his difficulty in getting the ball out of the rough on the 18th hole.

