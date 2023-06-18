The Shortest Hole in the History of a Golf Major

The 2023 U.S. Open at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club continues to captivate audiences with its unique twists and challenges. One of the standout features of this year’s tournament is the par-3 15th hole, which holds the distinction of being the shortest hole in Majors history, measuring a mere 81 yards.

They actually did it. The 15th is gonna be a 80 yard par 3 at the 3rd Round of the US Open hahahhahahah https://t.co/Wnetc8u2nA — AJ Nicoletti (@slapsnicoletti) June 17, 2023

Not An Easy 81-Yard Par 3

As the golfers prepared to tackle the 15th hole, Peacock’s coverage of the U.S. Open provided insights into the potential difficulties they may encounter. The green is known to play fast, posing a challenge for putt attempts, particularly as the day progresses and the surface becomes more challenging to navigate.

Adding to the complexity, bunkers line both sides of the hole, making it likely that many golfers will find themselves contending with the sand traps. Indeed, Ryan Fox became the first golfer to play the 15th hole and promptly landed his tee shot in one of the bunkers.

Despite its short distance, the 15th hole has already made a significant impact on the tournament. In the first two days alone, three hole-in-ones were recorded on this historic hole, adding an extra layer of excitement and unpredictability to the proceedings.

Players Have Not Been Shy About Dislike of LACC

However, not all aspects of the U.S. Open’s setup have been met with unanimous praise. The tournament organizers faced criticism after the opening round, during which Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both set a U.S. Open record by shooting impressive 62s. Traditionally known for its demanding courses and challenging conditions, the U.S. Open typically produces lower scores. In its 123-year history, only four winners have finished the tournament at 10-under-par or lower.

The course seemed unusually accommodating on Thursday, as 37 golfers finished the opening round under par. However, by Friday, the number of golfers under par had dwindled to 29, and it is expected to decrease further over the final two days. The introduction of the par-3 15th hole, with its unique design and potential for higher scores, is likely to please golf enthusiasts who relish seeing even the world’s best golfers tested and perplexed by the challenges presented.

The inclusion of the historic 15th hole reflects the organizers’ innovative thinking in designing a course that truly challenges the golfers. This unorthodox addition to the U.S. Open offers a fresh perspective and adds to the excitement of the tournament as players must adapt and strategize in unique ways. The stage is set for an intriguing finale, with the golfers tasked with navigating the complexities of the course, including the historic 15th hole, in their quest for victory.