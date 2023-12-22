USA Today staff members Lorenzo Reyes, Tyler Dragon, Safid Deen, and Victoria Hernandez published their NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 16 games of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today NFL staff’s Week 16 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

The USA Today NFL staff members released their expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Next, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Monday. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Dolphins (-1)

Reyes and Dragon picked the Miami Dolphins to win at home over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. “The Dolphins play fairly well at home, with their lone loss coming two weeks ago against the Titans,” Reyes wrote.

“The Cowboys struggle on the road and are 3-4 away from Arlington. I’m expecting Miami to have a plan to use its speed to exploit Dallas’ rush defense. I think this is a nice candidate for the over.”

Reyes’ final score is 30-26, Dolphins.

“The Cowboys struggle on the road and the Dolphins have benefitted from a soft schedule. This is a game that could change the perception of each team,” Dragon added.

“The Cowboys struggle with pre-snap motion and misdirection plays. The Dolphins run a similar scheme as the 49ers, and Miami has the fastest player in the NFL in Tyreek Hill. Advantage Dolphins. “

Dragon has Miami winning 27-24.

Raiders (+10)

Furthermore, Hernandez has the Kansas City Chiefs at home defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day. However, she thinks Las Vegas will cover the 10-point spread.

“The Chiefs had to come back against the Raiders in Las Vegas in their first matchup this season and have had hiccups in their last few games,” the USA Today NFL analyst wrote.

“But returning home with the AFC West title on the line should lead to a solid win. As long as Patrick Mahomes doesn’t throw to Kadarius Toney.”

Hernandez’s final score is 28-20, Chiefs.

Of course, Reyes has the Raiders covering the spread as well.

“Kansas City still has a depth issue at receiver and has the worst offense we’ve seen since Patrick Mahomes took over the operation,” he wrote.

“The Raiders just scored again in their Thursday game against the Chargers. In all seriousness, I think this one stays closer, though I think the Chiefs are a safe bet.”

Reyes’ pick is Chiefs, 24-19.

49ers (-5.5)

For the third pick, both Dragon and Deen have the San Francisco 49ers winning at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Though, Dragon has the Ravens covering the spread.

“It’s fitting the game of the week is the Week 16 finale. The 49ers and Ravens are the best two teams in the NFL right now; this game could be a preview of this year’s Super Bowl,” he wrote.

“The 49ers have the longest active winning streak in the NFL and only one opponent has scored more than 20 points against them in the past six contests. Lamar Jackson is going to have to put on his Superman cape to beat the juggernaut in the Bay.”

Dragon’s pick is Niners, 24-23.

Meanwhile, Deen expects San Francisco to win comfortably.

“Lamar Jackson will be a handful and carry the Ravens, but this will be a game they miss Mark Andrews and Keaton Mitchell – both out due to season-ending injuries,” Deen wrote.

“The 49ers are far and away the best team in the NFL with the most explosive offense and stout defense to match. San Francisco cements themselves as Super Bowl favorites after this one.”

For all of the USA Today NFL Week 16 picks and predictions, go to the betting page on the site. More NFL Week 16 expert picks are on the main page.