USA Today writer and Arizona Republic contributor Jeremy Cluff has released his NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the USA Today writer’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

USA Today NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

USA Today football analyst Jeremy Cluff published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Saints (-8.5)

Cluff predicts the New Orleans Saints will rely heavily on their run game at home to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 9. “The Saints’ rushing game is starting to get into gear with Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill (yes, Taysom Hill), who is hard to stop in goal-line packages,” he wrote.

Chicago is 3-12-1 against the spread in its last 16 games. In fact, Chicago is also 0-7 straight up in its past seven games against New Orleans. Plus, the Bears are 2-16 SU in their previous 18 games. However, the Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games.

Cluff’s final score is 28-15, New Orleans.

Raiders (-1)

For another pick, the USA Today NFL writer has the Las Vegas Raiders winning at home over the New York Giants as a one-point favorite. The Giants are 4-1 SU in their last five meetings against Las Vegas.

“The Giants have only scored 95 points in eight NFL games. 31 of them came in Week 2 against the Cardinals. They haven’t scored more than 16 points in any other game,” he wrote.

New York is 6-1-1 ATS in its past eight games versus AFC opponents. Not to mention, the Raiders are 3-11 SU in their last 14 matchups against NFC East teams.

Cluff’s final score is 20-13, Raiders.

Bengals (-1)

Moreover, Cluff is predicting the Cincinnati Bengals will edge the Buffalo Bills in this week’s Sunday Night Football. “Three straight wins have the Bengals right in the thick of the AFC North race. A fourth straight victory will improve their chances overall in the AFC,” he wrote.

Buffalo is 1-4 ATS in its last five games against Cincinnati. The Bills are 2-5 SU in their past seven games versus Cincinnati as well. Not only are the Bengals 9-1 SU in their previous 10 home games, but they’re also 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against AFC opponents.

Cluff has the Bengals winning 28-27 over Buffalo.

