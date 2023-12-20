South Carolina have been associated with their fair share of players during the time the college football transfer portal has been open. The latest quarterback to be linked to the Gamecocks is former 5-star recruit, Malachi Nelson. Nelson, who is transferring from USC, is also believed to have several other schools that are of interest to him, including Houston and TCU.

Nelson’s High School Pedigree, USC Career

Malachi Nelson emerged as a top college football prospect during his time at Los Alamitos High School in California. Here, he showcased his exceptional talent, throwing for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior season.

His performance earned him recognition as an Under Armour All-American and participation in the Elite 11 Finals. In his junior year, Nelson was named the 2021 Gatorade California Player of the Year.

Nelson’s high school success led to a highly anticipated move to USC. Ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally, expectations were high. However, his career at USC was brief, with limited playing time in just one game during the 2023 season. This led to his decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a program where he could fully utilize his abilities.

Gamecocks After New QB to Replace Spencer Rattler

Following the departure of Spencer Rattler to the NFL Draft, along with Tanner Bailey and Colten Gauthier entering the transfer portal, South Carolina is in urgent need of a skilled quarterback.

The Gamecocks have been exploring options in the transfer portal, with Nelson being a prime target. However, their search is not limited to him; KJ Jefferson is another significant talent they are considering. This search for a new quarterback is pivotal for South Carolina as they aim to build a strong team for the upcoming season.

Other Schools in the Mix

Nelson’s decision to transfer has attracted attention from several top programs. Schools like Houston, TCU, Tulane, and Cal are all in the running, each offering unique opportunities. TCU, with a vacancy following Chandler Morris’s transfer, and Houston, under the new leadership of coach Willie Fritz, are notable contenders.

Cal and Tulane, both undergoing transitions in their football programs, are also keen on adding Nelson to their rosters.

Why Should Nelson Pick The Gamecocks?

South Carolina’s interest in Nelson is driven by their need to fill the void left by their departing quarterbacks. The Gamecocks have a reputation for developing quarterbacks, a factor that reportedly appeals to Nelson.

In addition to their quarterback development, South Carolina has been active in the transfer portal, securing talents across various positions. This strategic approach to team building may offer Nelson a supportive and growth-oriented environment, which could be a decisive factor in his decision-making process.