USC 5-Star Freshman Malachi Nelson Becomes Newest Transfer Portal QB Associated With South Carolina

David Evans
Sports Editor
malachi nelson

South Carolina have been associated with their fair share of players during the time the college football transfer portal has been open. The latest quarterback to be linked to the Gamecocks is former 5-star recruit, Malachi Nelson. Nelson, who is transferring from USC, is also believed to have several other schools that are of interest to him, including Houston and TCU.

Nelson’s High School Pedigree, USC Career

Malachi Nelson emerged as a top college football prospect during his time at Los Alamitos High School in California. Here, he showcased his exceptional talent, throwing for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior season.

His performance earned him recognition as an Under Armour All-American and participation in the Elite 11 Finals. In his junior year, Nelson was named the 2021 Gatorade California Player of the Year.

Nelson’s high school success led to a highly anticipated move to USC. Ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally, expectations were high. However, his career at USC was brief, with limited playing time in just one game during the 2023 season. This led to his decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a program where he could fully utilize his abilities.

Gamecocks After New QB to Replace Spencer Rattler

Following the departure of Spencer Rattler to the NFL Draft, along with Tanner Bailey and Colten Gauthier entering the transfer portal, South Carolina is in urgent need of a skilled quarterback.

The Gamecocks have been exploring options in the transfer portal, with Nelson being a prime target. However, their search is not limited to him; KJ Jefferson is another significant talent they are considering. This search for a new quarterback is pivotal for South Carolina as they aim to build a strong team for the upcoming season.

Other Schools in the Mix

Nelson’s decision to transfer has attracted attention from several top programs. Schools like Houston, TCU, Tulane, and Cal are all in the running, each offering unique opportunities. TCU, with a vacancy following Chandler Morris’s transfer, and Houston, under the new leadership of coach Willie Fritz, are notable contenders.

Cal and Tulane, both undergoing transitions in their football programs, are also keen on adding Nelson to their rosters.

Why Should Nelson Pick The Gamecocks?

South Carolina’s interest in Nelson is driven by their need to fill the void left by their departing quarterbacks. The Gamecocks have a reputation for developing quarterbacks, a factor that reportedly appeals to Nelson.

In addition to their quarterback development, South Carolina has been active in the transfer portal, securing talents across various positions. This strategic approach to team building may offer Nelson a supportive and growth-oriented environment, which could be a decisive factor in his decision-making process.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
