Featured

USC Athletic Director Steps Down Abruptly

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
GettyImages-1244832709

Mike Bohn has resigned from his position as athletic director at USC, as announced by university president Carol Folt. Bohn’s resignation comes as the school conducts a review of its athletic department, including concerns raised about his management. According to the Los Angeles Times, there were criticisms and complaints regarding Bohn’s behavior and comments made to women working in the department. Bohn cited health reasons and a desire to spend time with his family as the reasons for his resignation, effective immediately. But the Times has released some serious allegations. Here is an expert from the report:

Bohn made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female colleagues, including remarks about their dress, hair and weight, that staff members said made them feel uncomfortable, according to two USC sources with knowledge of the incidents. They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing retaliation. They said Bohn’s comments left colleagues — especially women — feeling awkward.

During his tenure at USC, Bohn oversaw significant changes, including the hiring of Lincoln Riley as the football head coach and

USC Athletic Director Steps Down Abruptly

the decision for USC to transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference. USC will continue to play in the Pac-12 for one more season before officially joining the Big Ten in 2024. The next athletic director at USC will be responsible for managing this conference transition and leading the athletic department moving forward.

Bohn released a statement regarding his resignation and made no mention of the Times Report or any type of investigation into the USC Athletic department. It remains to be seen if the investigation will go any further now that Bohn has left. Here is his statement on stepping down:

“I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

USC President Carol Folt also made a statement on the matter but she also avoided the elephant in the room and opted to not discuss the ongoing investigation or the report from the LA Times. She praised Bohn and the work that he had done in building up and directing the USC athletic program. here is her statement:

“Over the last four years, the USC athletics department has transformed into a national powerhouse. In our singular pursuit of excellence, I am committed to ensuring we have the right leadership in place to achieve our goals,” Folt said. “As part of that commitment and as we prepare to move to the Big Ten, we conducted a thorough review of the athletics department, including its operations, culture, and strategy. Having built a strong foundation over the last few years, now is the time for a new direction grounded in our values and in expertise needed to fulfill our aspirational vision for Trojan athletics.”

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features USC Trojans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured

PGA Championship: Round Three Tee Times & Pairings

Author image Colin Lynch  •  3min
Featured
Former Women’s World #1 Tennis Star Hit With Second Doping Scandal
Author image Colin Lynch  •  45min
Featured
USATSI_20700223
PGA Championship 2023: Club Pro Stealing Headlines Entering the Weekend
Author image Colin Lynch  •  56min
Featured
Darvin Ham on Lakers' disappointing year: "It wasn't all Westbrook's fault"
Darvin Ham Considering Major Lineup Change for Game Two
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 18 2023
Featured
El-Camino-Real-Derby-2023-CHASE-THE-CHAOS
Chase The Chaos Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 17 2023
Featured
21_0515_Rombauer_ww-2527
Preakness 2023: Contenders, Longshots, & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 16 2023
Featured
preakness-general-051722-getty-ftr
Preakness 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top