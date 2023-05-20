USC Athletic Director Steps Down Abruptly

Mike Bohn has resigned from his position as athletic director at USC, as announced by university president Carol Folt. Bohn’s resignation comes as the school conducts a review of its athletic department, including concerns raised about his management. According to the Los Angeles Times, there were criticisms and complaints regarding Bohn’s behavior and comments made to women working in the department. Bohn cited health reasons and a desire to spend time with his family as the reasons for his resignation, effective immediately. But the Times has released some serious allegations. Here is an expert from the report:

Bohn made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female colleagues, including remarks about their dress, hair and weight, that staff members said made them feel uncomfortable, according to two USC sources with knowledge of the incidents. They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing retaliation. They said Bohn’s comments left colleagues — especially women — feeling awkward.

During his tenure at USC, Bohn oversaw significant changes, including the hiring of Lincoln Riley as the football head coach and

the decision for USC to transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference. USC will continue to play in the Pac-12 for one more season before officially joining the Big Ten in 2024. The next athletic director at USC will be responsible for managing this conference transition and leading the athletic department moving forward.

Bohn released a statement regarding his resignation and made no mention of the Times Report or any type of investigation into the USC Athletic department. It remains to be seen if the investigation will go any further now that Bohn has left. Here is his statement on stepping down:

“I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

USC President Carol Folt also made a statement on the matter but she also avoided the elephant in the room and opted to not discuss the ongoing investigation or the report from the LA Times. She praised Bohn and the work that he had done in building up and directing the USC athletic program. here is her statement:

“Over the last four years, the USC athletics department has transformed into a national powerhouse. In our singular pursuit of excellence, I am committed to ensuring we have the right leadership in place to achieve our goals,” Folt said. “As part of that commitment and as we prepare to move to the Big Ten, we conducted a thorough review of the athletics department, including its operations, culture, and strategy. Having built a strong foundation over the last few years, now is the time for a new direction grounded in our values and in expertise needed to fulfill our aspirational vision for Trojan athletics.”