ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kyle Klein on Sunday entered the final United States Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) hole with a five-stroke lead over Bradley Williams. Klein ended up carding a triple bogey on the 647-foot No. 18 at Winthrop Arena Course. Williams ended up with a birdie, but still finished one stroke behind.

Klein capped the four-day national championship at minus-27.

Twitter users responded to Klein capturing his first major USDGC title and the sights and sounds of the event staged on the campus of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C.

Welcome to the 25th USDGC at Winthrop University … pic.twitter.com/KbFSUKmclC — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Let’s skip right to the action …

“Gooooooose.” Premier putting helped Aaron Gossage place in a tie for seventh at minus-21 …

USDGC challenger Aaron Gossage shows off his putting prowess Saturday at Winthrop Arena Course … pic.twitter.com/U1eRHhA9VJ — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Playing to the crowd …

The GOAT parking hole 7 at USDGC pic.twitter.com/O1kwh46FVe — Brodie Smith (@Brodiesmith21) October 6, 2023

The one sound disk golfers hate hearing …

Matthew Orum delivers a big shot Saturday. Orum finished the tournament at minus-16 and tied for 12th …

USDGC competitor Matthew Orum nearly hits the basket on his No. 14 drive … pic.twitter.com/45LVxrdpPR — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Tough miss. James Conrad ended up at minus-11 and tied for 24th. …

USDGC competitor James Conrad misses putt on No. 14 at Winthrop Arena Course … pic.twitter.com/nZVrtRZCya — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Spectators lined the pathway for a good look …

The USDGC fans gather to watch the action … pic.twitter.com/lV1Z3QIPc3 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Recalling this classic USDGC moment …

Does this count as an ace?! 😅 Jeremy Koling throws one in during the 2014 USDGC Distance Showcase 💪#TourVault pic.twitter.com/yRA1qtc52A — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 3, 2023

Gavin Babcock suffered third-round misfortune. He completed the tourney at minus-10, tied for 27th …

Gavin Babcock endures bum luck on No. 12 during Day 3 of the USDGC … pic.twitter.com/WSVy8Yclmq — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

For spectator convenience and the USDGC viewing audience …

Following Day 3 USDGC action via the big screen … pic.twitter.com/tfw7KZF2I4 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Fan, fatherly disc golf fun …

Even this USDGC fan got in on the act and displayed his fatherly skill set … pic.twitter.com/ZUcnzWORpy — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 9, 2023

College players rocked the South Carolina course Saturday …

Clemson’s Adam Monn describes what happened Saturday during the college skins match at the USDGC at Winthrop Arena Course … pic.twitter.com/wVkormjlJR — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

Big Something show time …

Following the Day 3 competition at the USDGC Saturday, it was time to relax with … pic.twitter.com/jNR1QvG8Jv — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

More fan fun …

Spinning it during the Big Something concert during the USDGC … pic.twitter.com/Qw0ENRICql — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) October 8, 2023

A first-time champ was crowned Sunday …

With his FIRST-ever Major victory, Kyle Klein is your champion of the 2023 United States Disc Golf Championship ☝️ pic.twitter.com/ObYLwHAA3o — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 8, 2023

The USDGC at Winthrop University, 25 years and counting …

“This is only the beginning.” Winthrop University Athletic Director Chuck Rey speaks to the importance of the USDGC and its impact on the University over the past 25 years.#usdgc25 #discgolf #innovadiscs pic.twitter.com/puTyaexuzu — usdgc (@usdgc) October 4, 2023