USDGC: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Klein Surviving Last Hole Hiccup, Capturing First Major Disc Golf Championship At Winthrop Arena Course

Jeff Hawkins
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kyle Klein on Sunday entered the final United States Disc Golf Championship (USDGC) hole with a five-stroke lead over Bradley Williams. Klein ended up carding a triple bogey on the 647-foot No. 18 at Winthrop Arena Course. Williams ended up with a birdie, but still finished one stroke behind.

Klein capped the four-day national championship at minus-27.

Twitter users responded to Klein capturing his first major USDGC title and the sights and sounds of the event staged on the campus of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C.

Let’s skip right to the action …

“Gooooooose.” Premier putting helped Aaron Gossage place in a tie for seventh at minus-21 …

Playing to the crowd …

The one sound disk golfers hate hearing …

Matthew Orum delivers a big shot Saturday. Orum finished the tournament at minus-16 and tied for 12th …

Tough miss. James Conrad ended up at minus-11 and tied for 24th. …

Spectators lined the pathway for a good look …

Recalling this classic USDGC moment …

Gavin Babcock suffered third-round misfortune. He completed the tourney at minus-10, tied for 27th …

For spectator convenience and the USDGC viewing audience …

Fan, fatherly disc golf fun …

College players rocked the South Carolina course Saturday …

Big Something show time …

More fan fun …

A first-time champ was crowned Sunday …

The USDGC at Winthrop University, 25 years and counting …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
