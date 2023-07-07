Soccer

USWNT: Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan Named Captains For World Cup

Lindsey Horan Alex Morgan

The U.S. Women’s National Team has found its two captains. On Friday, midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Alex Morgan were named captains for the USWNT heading into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan Named Captains Of USWNT For World Cup

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski named Horan and Morgan, who both played on the 2019 World Cup championship squad, as co-captains for the upcoming World Cup.

“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” Andonovski said. “They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”

The duo replaces defender Becky Sauerbrunn, the captain for multiple years. Sauerbrunn will miss the World Cup due to a foot injury.

When both players are on the field at the same time, U.S. Soccer announced that Horan would wear the captain’s armband.

USWNT Will Attempt To Win Third Consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup

The USWNT are looking to win their third consecutive World Cup and fifth overall. If the U.S. wins the championship, they will become the first team to win three-straight World Cups.

After winning in 2015 and 2019, the USWNT enters the 2023 World Cup as the favorite (+220) to win it all, according to BetOnline.

England (+450), Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200) are expected to be Team USA’s toughest competition.

View the odds for every team participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup below.

Country 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds Play
USA +220 BetOnline logo
England +450 BetOnline logo
Spain +600 BetOnline logo
Germany +650 BetOnline logo
France +1200 BetOnline logo
Australia +1200 BetOnline logo
Sweden +2000 BetOnline logo
Brazil +3300 BetOnline logo
Canada +3300 BetOnline logo
Japan +3300 BetOnline logo
Netherlands +4000 BetOnline logo
Norway +5000 BetOnline logo
Denmark +8000 BetOnline logo
Italy +15000 BetOnline logo
China +15000 BetOnline logo
Republic of Ireland +15000 BetOnline logo
Portugal +15000 BetOnline logo
New Zealand +250000 BetOnline logo
Colombia +25000 BetOnline logo
Argentia +25000 BetOnline logo
Nigeria +25000 BetOnline logo
South Korea +40000 BetOnline logo
Switzerland +40000 BetOnline logo
Costa Rica +50000 BetOnline logo
South Africa +50000 BetOnline logo
Morocco +50000 BetOnline logo
Jamaica +50000 BetOnline logo
Zambia +50000 BetOnline logo
Vietnam +50000 BetOnline logo
Philippines +50000 BetOnline logo
Haiti +50000 BetOnline logo
Panama +50000 BetOnline logo

