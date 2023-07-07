The U.S. Women’s National Team has found its two captains. On Friday, midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Alex Morgan were named captains for the USWNT heading into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
.@LindseyHoran and @alexmorgan13 named #USWNT Captains ahead of the 2023 @FIFAWWC ©️ 🇺🇸» https://t.co/rP97nVa38Z pic.twitter.com/OLbQB46MZo
— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 7, 2023
U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski named Horan and Morgan, who both played on the 2019 World Cup championship squad, as co-captains for the upcoming World Cup.
“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” Andonovski said. “They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”
The duo replaces defender Becky Sauerbrunn, the captain for multiple years. Sauerbrunn will miss the World Cup due to a foot injury.
When both players are on the field at the same time, U.S. Soccer announced that Horan would wear the captain’s armband.
USWNT Will Attempt To Win Third Consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup
The USWNT are looking to win their third consecutive World Cup and fifth overall. If the U.S. wins the championship, they will become the first team to win three-straight World Cups.
After winning in 2015 and 2019, the USWNT enters the 2023 World Cup as the favorite (+220) to win it all, according to BetOnline.
England (+450), Spain (+600), Germany (+650), and France (+1200) are expected to be Team USA’s toughest competition.
View the odds for every team participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup below.
|Country
|2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Odds
|Play
|USA
|+220
|England
|+450
|Spain
|+600
|Germany
|+650
|France
|+1200
|Australia
|+1200
|Sweden
|+2000
|Brazil
|+3300
|Canada
|+3300
|Japan
|+3300
|Netherlands
|+4000
|Norway
|+5000
|Denmark
|+8000
|Italy
|+15000
|China
|+15000
|Republic of Ireland
|+15000
|Portugal
|+15000
|New Zealand
|+250000
|Colombia
|+25000
|Argentia
|+25000
|Nigeria
|+25000
|South Korea
|+40000
|Switzerland
|+40000
|Costa Rica
|+50000
|South Africa
|+50000
|Morocco
|+50000
|Jamaica
|+50000
|Zambia
|+50000
|Vietnam
|+50000
|Philippines
|+50000
|Haiti
|+50000
|Panama
|+50000
