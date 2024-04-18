What Will the Utah NHL Franchise Team Name Be?

On Thursday afternoon, the National Hockey League approved the sale of the Arizona Coyotes assets. While the “Arizona Coyotes” moniker will stay in the Arizona desert, everything else will be transferred to the Salt Lake Valley.

So, what will Utah’s NHL franchise be called?

Apparently, Utah.

No, seriously. According to NHL scribe Greg Wyshynski, the now former ‘Yotes franchise will enter the league as “Utah” for the 2024-25 NHL season. A team name and mascot won’t be unveiled until after the franchises’ second season in Utah. As Wyshynski states: “the NHL wants to get it right.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and new “Utah” owners Ryan and Ashley Smith of Smith Entertainment Group will hold a press conference on Friday at 5:00 PM Central time to further discuss the franchise relocation. Questions surrounding the team’s name should be answered at that time and announcement of team colors could come next week.

Here’s to hoping they go with something like this for the next two-years!

I’m sure that somewhere former Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is smiling.

The Washington Football Team walked so the Utah Hockey Team could run pic.twitter.com/ZVvnFQ9Gxu — Jack M (@starblade125) April 18, 2024

All joking aside, the franchise and the league should take their time with it, but you can’t tell me the Smith’s haven’t been thinking about this forever. Afterall, they’ve been talking about bringing an NHL franchise to “The Crossroads of the West” for a few years now. That’s got to be more than enough time to sketch a few logos in a notebook, no?

Potential Nicknames for Utah’s NHL Franchise

Professional hockey has a long and storied history in the land of the Latter-Day Saints. The first professional team, the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, took flight in 1969 as members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and flew until 1994. Since then, the Salt Lake Valley has been home to franchises in the American Hockey League (AHL), International Hockey League (IHL), and ECHL.

Here are some potential nicknames for Utah’s NHL franchise.

Grizzlies– The Grizzlies have been Utah’s minor-league hockey team since the mid-1990’s playing in the IHL, AHL, and finally the ECHL. Who wouldn’t want a bad ass bear on their jersey?!

Dear Utah billionaire guy: buy the Utah Grizzlies and import their name and logo. It slaps, rips, skeets, yeets, or whatever means cool now. pic.twitter.com/gZp174GnIs — adam? ❎ (@ElSeldo) April 10, 2024

Golden Eagles– Run it back!

So with the Coyotes moving to Utah, a good name would be the Golden Eagles.

Honours the Salt Lake Golden Eagles that existed from 1969 to 1994 & won two Turner Cups in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/jy6uwdvKH3 — Craig Baird – Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) April 13, 2024

Stingers– As Tom Harrington points out, Utah is apparently the “Beehive State” so Stingers could work. Although, the minor-league Salt Lake City Bees could have an issue.

Let the nickname competition begin in Utah. And since it is known as “The Beehive State”, I suggest the NHL team be named the Salt Lake City Stingers. 🐝🏒 pic.twitter.com/cLBePLhRyz — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) April 10, 2024

Olympians – Meh, but Salt Lake is going to host the Olympic Games again.

– Meh, but Salt Lake is going to host the Olympic Games again. Missions – An homage to the Mormon Church, there’s no way this will fly!

– An homage to the Mormon Church, there’s no way this will fly! Blizzard – You know, because of the mountains!

– You know, because of the mountains! Moose – The Rocky Mountain Elk is Utah’s official state mammal…but I don’t think they’re a moose!

– The Rocky Mountain Elk is Utah’s official state mammal…but I don’t think they’re a moose! Gila Monster – A poisonous reptile that happens to be Utah’s official state reptile!

– A poisonous reptile that happens to be Utah’s official state reptile! Utah Raptors – Named after the famed Utahraptor species of dinosaur, the Utah NHL franchise might get some pushback from that hoops team in Toronto!

– Named after the famed Utahraptor species of dinosaur, the Utah NHL franchise might get some pushback from that hoops team in Toronto! Utah Hockey Club– Just go with it! Okay, Utah HC!