NHL News and Rumors

What Will the Utah NHL Franchise Team Name Be?

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Salt Lake City

On Thursday afternoon, the National Hockey League approved the sale of the Arizona Coyotes assets. While the “Arizona Coyotes” moniker will stay in the Arizona desert, everything else will be transferred to the Salt Lake Valley. 

So, what will Utah’s NHL franchise be called?

Apparently, Utah. 

No, seriously. According to NHL scribe Greg Wyshynski, the now former ‘Yotes franchise will enter the league as “Utah” for the 2024-25 NHL season. A team name and mascot won’t be unveiled until after the franchises’ second season in Utah. As Wyshynski states: “the NHL wants to get it right.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and new “Utah” owners Ryan and Ashley Smith of Smith Entertainment Group will hold a press conference on Friday at 5:00 PM Central time to further discuss the franchise relocation. Questions surrounding the team’s name should be answered at that time and announcement of team colors could come next week. 

Here’s to hoping they go with something like this for the next two-years!

What Will the Utah NHL Franchise Team Name Be?

I’m sure that somewhere former Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is smiling.

All joking aside, the franchise and the league should take their time with it, but you can’t tell me the Smith’s haven’t been thinking about this forever. Afterall, they’ve been talking about bringing an NHL franchise to “The Crossroads of the West” for a few years now. That’s got to be more than enough time to sketch a few logos in a notebook, no? 

Potential Nicknames for Utah’s NHL Franchise

Professional hockey has a long and storied history in the land of the Latter-Day Saints. The first professional team, the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, took flight in 1969 as members of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and flew until 1994. Since then, the Salt Lake Valley has been home to franchises in the American Hockey League (AHL), International Hockey League (IHL), and ECHL. 

Here are some potential nicknames for Utah’s NHL franchise.

  • Grizzlies– The Grizzlies have been Utah’s minor-league hockey team since the mid-1990’s playing in the IHL, AHL, and finally the ECHL. Who wouldn’t want a bad ass bear on their jersey?!

  • Golden Eagles– Run it back!

  • Stingers– As Tom Harrington points out, Utah is apparently the “Beehive State” so Stingers could work. Although, the minor-league Salt Lake City Bees could have an issue.

  • Olympians– Meh, but Salt Lake is going to host the Olympic Games again.
  • Missions– An homage to the Mormon Church, there’s no way this will fly!
  • Blizzard– You know, because of the mountains!
  • Moose– The Rocky Mountain Elk is Utah’s official state mammal…but I don’t think they’re a moose!
  • Gila Monster– A poisonous reptile that happens to be Utah’s official state reptile!
  • Utah Raptors– Named after the famed Utahraptor species of dinosaur, the Utah NHL franchise might get some pushback from that hoops team in Toronto!
  • Utah Hockey Club– Just go with it! Okay, Utah HC!
Topics  
NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23052476 (1)

It’s Official! Arizona Coyotes Sale Approved by the NHL, Team Moving to Salt Lake City

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22798003_168396541_lowres-2
Washington Capitals become 16th team to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
New York Islanders playoff bound after win over Devils
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Don Granato
Sabres fire NHL head coach Don Granato
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Salt Lake City
The Latest on the Arizona Coyotes Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers set franchise record for most wins in a regular season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top