Vegas Topples Panthers, Raises Lord Stanley’s Cup

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
In Just their sixth year, the Vegas Golden Knights are on top of the hockey world.

Captain Mark Stone led the way with a hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights triumphed over the Florida Panthers with a resounding 9-3 victory on Tuesday, securing their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. The Golden Knights sealed the series win in five games, culminating a remarkable season where they finished atop the Western Conference with an impressive 111 points. This achievement is particularly remarkable for the NHL’s second-youngest franchise, winning the title in just its sixth year of operation.

Stone Starts Hot

The game began with Stone setting the tone, scoring a short-handed goal in the first period. Displaying his skill and deception, he looked off Jonathan Marchessault before maneuvering in front of Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and deftly roofing the puck to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. Nicolas Hague extended the advantage controversially, as a shot from Jack Eichel led to a brief pause and then Hague forcefully buried the loose puck. After a brief review, the goal stood, providing the Golden Knights with a 2-0 cushion. The Panthers responded when defenseman Aaron Ekblad unleashed a clean wrist shot from the point, beating Vegas goalie Adin Hill and reducing the deficit to 2-1. However, any hopes of a Florida comeback were quickly extinguished as Alec Martinez, a key contributor to the Golden Knight’s playoff run, scored his second goal of the postseason, firing a shot past Bobrovsky to extend the lead to 3-1. Notably, this goal occurred exactly nine years after Martinez scored the Cup-clinching goal for the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

Vegas Just Never Slowed Down

The Golden Knights continued their offensive onslaught in the subsequent periods. Reilly Smith capitalized on an open net, Stone added his second goal of the night, and Michael Amadio found the back of the net, leaving the Panthers reeling with a commanding 6-1 advantage heading into the second intermission. Ivan Barbashev further extended the lead with a goal in the third period, solidifying Vegas’ dominance. Although Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett managed to notch goals for the Panthers, the outcome had already been decided.

Stone completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal, adding another accolade to his outstanding performance, while Nicolas Roy put an exclamation mark on the victory with a goal in the final minute. Jonathan Marchessault was rightfully recognized as the recipient of the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player of the playoffs, highlighting his exceptional contributions throughout the Golden Knights’ championship journey.

The Vegas Golden Knight’s triumph in the Stanley Cup Finals is a testament to their offensive firepower, team chemistry, and resilient play. As they hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, the Golden Knights have etched their name into the annals of hockey greatness.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
