Venus Williams And Elina Svitolina Receive Wimbledon Wildcards

Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina are among the group of ladies’ tennis players who received wildcards for Wimbledon 2023.

Williams is having a great week; she knocked off Camila Giorgi at Birmingham to win her first match over a Top 50 player in over three years.

The 43-year-old injured her knee in the Giorgi match so it is unclear how she will manage any lingering effects from that knowing that she will be playing at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.

Williams is a 5-time Wimbledon Champion in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008.

The former World No. 1 is ranked 554th.

Elina Svitolina reentered tennis in April after being off the tour for months on maternity leave.

Svitolina and husband French tennis player Gael Monfils are the proud parents of daughter Skai born in October 2022.

She won a clay court title in Strasbourg in a warmup tournament before the French Open.

Svitolina made a deep run in Paris but lost in the quarterfinals to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

She was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019 losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Svitolina has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently 73rd.

Other Wildcards Were Given To British Players

There are eight wildcards in total.

British players nabbed the remaining wildcards with one yet to be named.

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, and Heather Watson are among the players who will be getting a lot of hometown fan support as they compete at the All England Lawn Garden & Croquet Club for an opportunity to win Wimbledon for the host country.

2023 Wimbledon Wild Cards have been announced 👇 🙌 Venus Williams pic.twitter.com/3MhO4dg2UV — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 21, 2023

Wimbledon Draws Are Coming Soon

Qualifying rounds for Wimbledon 2023 begin on Monday, June 26 and run through Thursday, June 29.

The men’s and women’s singles draws will be announced on Friday, June 30.

Wimbledon opens on Monday, July 3.

Defending champions are Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

