Tennis News and Rumors

Venus Williams And Elina Svitolina Receive Wimbledon Wildcards

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Elina Svitolina Venus Williams

Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina are among the group of ladies’ tennis players who received wildcards for Wimbledon 2023.

Williams is having a great week; she knocked off Camila Giorgi at Birmingham to win her first match over a Top 50 player in over three years.

Venus Williams And Elina Svitolina Receive Wimbledon Wildcards

The 43-year-old injured her knee in the Giorgi match so it is unclear how she will manage any lingering effects from that knowing that she will be playing at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.

Williams is a 5-time Wimbledon Champion in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008.

The former World No. 1 is ranked 554th.

Elina Svitolina reentered tennis in April after being off the tour for months on maternity leave.

Svitolina and husband French tennis player Gael Monfils are the proud parents of daughter Skai born in October 2022.

Venus Williams And Elina Svitolina Receive Wimbledon Wildcards

She won a clay court title in Strasbourg in a warmup tournament before the French Open.

Svitolina made a deep run in Paris but lost in the quarterfinals to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

She was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019 losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

Svitolina has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently 73rd.

Other Wildcards Were Given To British Players

There are eight wildcards in total.

British players nabbed the remaining wildcards with one yet to be named.

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, and Heather Watson are among the players who will be getting a lot of hometown fan support as they compete at the All England Lawn Garden & Croquet Club for an opportunity to win Wimbledon for the host country.

Wimbledon Draws Are Coming Soon

Qualifying rounds for Wimbledon 2023 begin on Monday, June 26 and run through Thursday, June 29.

The men’s and women’s singles draws will be announced on Friday, June 30.

Wimbledon opens on Monday, July 3.

Defending champions are Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Nick Kyrgios Jack Sock

Jack Sock And Nick Kyrgios Discuss Playing Doubles At U.S. Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  16h
Tennis News and Rumors
Martina Navratilova
Martina Navratilova Shares Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena and Venus Williams
Serena Williams Engages In Funny Social Media Exchange With Venus Williams After Her Win Over Camila Giorgi
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever
Venus Williams Turns Back Time With 3 Set Win Over Camila Giorgi
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Wimbledon
Francis Tiafoe Wins BOSS Open, Breaks Into Top 10 For First Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Elena Rybakina
Can 2022 Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina, Who Turns 24 On June 17, Repeat In 2023?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Venus Williams
4 Facts About Tennis Legend Venus Williams Who Turns 43 On June 17
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top