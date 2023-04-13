Tennis News and Rumors

Venus Williams Former Coach’s “Gut” Instinct Says She Will Retire At 2023 US Open

Wendi Oliveros
Venus Williams one of the highest paid tennis players ever

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams could retire at the 2023 U.S. Open.

This is purely the “gut” feeling of her former coach Rich Macci who admits that he has no insider information.

The 42-year-old older sister of Serena has not played a competitive tennis match since early January 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.

She sustained a hamstring injury that forced her to skip the Australian Open and has not competed since.

Macci’s Theory

Macci thinks that Venus will call it a career at the 2023 U.S. Open just one year after Serena took the same step.

He believes that Venus will play doubles with Serena at the 2023 U.S. Open just as the pair did when Serena retired after the 2022 U.S. Open.

Venus Has Returned To Training

Venus regularly posts on social media so her fans/followers know that she is training.

As recently as April 5, she posted a video of herself on the court.

On April 12, she took a different tactic and tried her hand (and paddle) at Padel.

Padel is described as a cross between tennis and squash.

Venus has not contended for a Grand Slam title since the 2017 Australian Open when she finished second to sister Serena.

Ironically, that was the last Grand Slam Serena won, and we did not know it at the time, but she was pregnant with Olympia.

On Her Terms

Venus will retire on her own terms because she has managed her entire career on her terms.

Her career blossomed earlier than Serena’s, and there was a time when the pair ruled the U.S. women’s tennis landscape.

Their toughest opponents were each other, and they often struggled to play against one another in big matches.

For this reason, it would make sense that she would want Serena by her side when she calls it a career.

Those of us who were alive during the Williams sisters’ ascent to the top of women’s tennis in the late 1990s know that we saw something so special that it likely will never occur again.

For that reason, we are not in a hurry to see Venus exit the tennis landscape just 12 months after Serena.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
