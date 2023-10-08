What a wonderful year-end surprise in women’s tennis!

Venus Williams, 43, has accepted a wildcard to play in the Jasmin Open in Tunisia beginning October 16.

In addition to playing singles, she will team up with Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, 29, in doubles.

Williams has often said that her doubles career ended when her sister Serena Williams retired.

Even if this is just a once-and-done special event, it will be must-see television.

We expect Venus and Ons to be a formidable team.

Jabeur has put Tunisia on the tennis map with her outstanding play in recent years, but she has never won a doubles title.

In her career, she is 30-30 in WTA doubles matches.

Pairing with Venus, the winner of 22 career women’s doubles, 2 mixed doubles titles (14 of which are Grand Slams), and 3 Olympic gold medals in women’s doubles, could be the ticket to winning her maiden doubles title at home.

Ons has qualified for the year-end WTA Finals for the second straight year so she will be in Cancun at the end of October trying to win her first WTA Finals title.

It would be sweet redemption for her after finishing as a runner-up at Wimbledon for the second straight year.

Ons is beloved on the tour and in the locker room so when she does win her maiden Grand Slam, it will be a celebratory day for women’s tennis.

