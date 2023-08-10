UFC News and Rumors

Vicente Luque Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
vicente luque niko price

The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future.

In Luque’s last fight, he got knocked out by Geoff Neal in the third round which made it two losses in a row for Luque which would be the first time in his career that he has two fights in a row. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $116,000.

Vicente Luque’s Net Worth

Vicente Luque has been in the UFC for a while now, he has made an estimated $1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Vicente Luque has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Brazil regional scene before making his UFC debut in 20015 after getting signed being a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Season 21.

Vicente Luque’s UFC Record

Vicente Luque holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-9-1 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 14-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 78.

Vicente Luque’s Next Fight

Vicente Luque will fight former fellow welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Vicente Luque (-105) making him the slight underdog.

Vicente Luque’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Vicente Luque fights out of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil.

He is happily married to his wife Carolina Silveira.

  • Age: 31
  • Born: Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 76″
  • Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
rafael dos anjos vs robbie lawler

Rafael Dos Anjos Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor UFC
Conor McGregor Suggests Michael Chandler Fight May Be Off the Table: A Closer Look
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc vegas 78
UFC Vegas 78: Rafael Dos Anjos vs Vicente Luque Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
contender series logo
All 10 Fighters Make Weight for Week 1 of Contender Series
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
cory sandhagen
5 Biggest Winners from UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Fights to Make After UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 7 2023
UFC News and Rumors
israel-adesanya-prefight
Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: Title Fight Set for UFC 293 in Sydney
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top