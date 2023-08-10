The UFC heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked fight card. We have a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division going toe-to-toe when Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque square off for. Both of them are hoping also with a win could put them on the right path towards title contention in the future.

In Luque’s last fight, he got knocked out by Geoff Neal in the third round which made it two losses in a row for Luque which would be the first time in his career that he has two fights in a row. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $116,000.

Vicente Luque’s Net Worth

Vicente Luque has been in the UFC for a while now, he has made an estimated $1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Vicente Luque has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the Brazil regional scene before making his UFC debut in 20015 after getting signed being a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Season 21.

Vicente Luque’s UFC Record

Vicente Luque holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-9-1 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 14-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 78.

Vicente Luque’s Next Fight

Vicente Luque will fight former fellow welterweight contender Rafael Dos Anjos in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Vegas 78. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Vicente Luque (-105) making him the slight underdog.

Vicente Luque’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Vicente Luque fights out of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil.

He is happily married to his wife Carolina Silveira.

Age: 31

31 Born: Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Reach: 76″

76″ Coach/Trainer: Henri Hooft

