The historic rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is known for its intensity, but this weekend’s series added a unique twist when an announcer found himself on the receiving end of a foul ball. During the top of the 9th inning on Saturday night, a wayward foul ball made its way into the press box and struck Yankees play-by-play voice John Sterling in the head. The incident marked the first time an announcer had been bloodied in the heat of this storied rivalry.

The Highly Anticipated Video is Released

Video footage released by the Yankees on Sunday captured the moment of disbelief in Sterling’s eyes as he realized the ball was heading straight for him. The impact resulted in a little blood, as a baseball to the face tends to do, but Sterling, a seasoned professional, quickly regained his composure. He didn’t miss a beat and continued to call the next pitch, guiding fans through his trademark victory call for the Yankees.

The video everyone has been asking for. No, a foul ball cannot stop John Sterling from calling a Yankees win 💪 #SterlingCam pic.twitter.com/avHu9w6XfY — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 11, 2023

Sterling is a Yankees Legend

At 84 years old, Sterling has been calling Yankees games since 1989, amassing decades of experience behind the microphone. Throughout his career, he may have encountered a few foul balls, but this was likely the first time he had actually been struck, as it would surely have been mentioned before. The incident occurred when Boston designated hitter Justin Turner fouled a pitch straight back while facing Yankees reliever Clay Holmes in the ninth inning of New York’s win on Saturday.

Despite the pain, Sterling displayed remarkable composure, and, moments later, Turner grounded out, concluding the game and allowing Sterling to launch into his signature, drawn-out call: “Ballgame over. Yankees win. Theeee Yankees win.”

A Nice Gesture From Tuner

Showing his dedication to the craft, Sterling returned to the microphone on Sunday alongside his broadcast partner Suzyn Waldman. During the broadcast, Waldman presented Sterling with the infamous ball that had struck him, complete with a bandage and an autograph from Justin Turner. Turner, a former longtime Los Angeles Dodgers star in his first season with Boston, wrote, “To John — No matter where you sit at a ballgame you’re never safe. Justin Turner.”

Suzyn Waldman gifts John Sterling the infamous foul ball that hit him with a special message from the batter, Justin Turner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/smbZb3hqAK — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) June 12, 2023

In response, Sterling laughed and expressed his gratitude to Waldman and Turner for the thoughtful gesture. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Sterling’s professionalism and resilience shone through, showcasing his unwavering commitment to his craft and his ability to turn adversity into a lighthearted moment in the midst of an intense rivalry.