Vikings Not Interested in Trading Justin Jefferson

There has been plenty of trade rumors about the Minnesota Vikings ever since their season ended. Some have been about star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Many have speculated that the team may move him if they move on from quarterback, Kirk Cousins. This would signal a full rebuilding process to many peers. However, general manager (GM), Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has put these rumors to rest.

“That is not something that has ever crossed my mind.”

Head coach, Kevin O’Connell also weighed in on the situation.

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you’re trying to reset the receiver market — we know who he is, we know what Justin’s earned through his first four years in this league — you know how hard it is. … It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin.”

The Minnesota Vikings may have a question mark at quarterback for the future. However, they seem set on retaining Justin Jefferson for as long as possible.

His Already Impressive Career

When one looks at Jefferson’s production on the field, it is easy to see why the Minnesota Vikings are so adamant about retaining the talented wide-out. He is already considered by many to be best receiver in the entire NFL. He is the same echelon as Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase. This past year was the first season where he did not get selected to the Pro-Bowl. However, he was also sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of the campaign.

In just four seasons played, Jefferson has already logged 392 catches, 5,899 yards, 30 touchdowns, a catch percentage of 68.1 percent, and 15.0 yards per reception. He has done a terrific job filling the void that was left by Stefon Diggs and solidified himself as Kirk Cousins’ favorite target the past couple of seasons. Whether Kirk Cousins is back behind center for Minnesota next year or not remains a separate issue. It is increasingly clear that the organization will not part ways with Justin Jefferson as long as the wide receiver is in his prime.