Featured

Vikings Not Interested in Trading Justin Jefferson

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings

There has been plenty of trade rumors about the Minnesota Vikings ever since their season ended. Some have been about star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Many have speculated that the team may move him if they move on from quarterback, Kirk Cousins. This would signal a full rebuilding process to many peers. However, general manager (GM), Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has put these rumors to rest.

“That is not something that has ever crossed my mind.”

Head coach, Kevin O’Connell also weighed in on the situation.

“I can tell you we have no intent to trade Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said. “We have had zero discussions, dialogue about that either internally, externally, on this planet or another planet. I feel very strongly that Justin is best in his position in football. Any time you’re trying to reset the receiver market — we know who he is, we know what Justin’s earned through his first four years in this league — you know how hard it is. … It was never gonna be something that was just be easy to get done, but the intent was there. The intent is still stronger than ever to get something done with Justin.”

The Minnesota Vikings may have a question mark at quarterback for the future. However, they seem set on retaining Justin Jefferson for as long as possible.

Minnesota Vikings Not Interested in Trading Star Wide Receiver, Justin Jefferson

His Already Impressive Career

When one looks at Jefferson’s production on the field, it is easy to see why the Minnesota Vikings are so adamant about retaining the talented wide-out. He is already considered by many to be best receiver in the entire NFL. He is the same echelon as Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase. This past year was the first season where he did not get selected to the Pro-Bowl. However, he was also sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of the campaign.

In just four seasons played, Jefferson has already logged 392 catches, 5,899 yards, 30 touchdowns, a catch percentage of 68.1 percent, and 15.0 yards per reception. He has done a terrific job filling the void that was left by Stefon Diggs and solidified himself as Kirk Cousins’ favorite target the past couple of seasons. Whether Kirk Cousins is back behind center for Minnesota next year or not remains a separate issue. It is increasingly clear that the organization will not part ways with Justin Jefferson as long as the wide receiver is in his prime.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks to pass.

LeBron James Seeking Multi-Year Deal With Lakers

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 27 2024
Featured
Atlanta Falcons NFL
Atlanta Falcons Looking to Address Quarterback Position This Offseason
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 20 2024
Featured
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.
Nikola Jokic Opens Door For Luka Doncic to Eventually Join Denver
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 20 2024
Featured
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball
Russell Wilson: Who Has the Best Odds of Landing the Veteran QB?
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 18 2024
Featured
NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson on Coming Off the Bench: “I Thought About Manu Ginobili”
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 16 2024
Featured
Trae Young Next Team Odds: Could Young Join Doncic in Dallas?
Hawks and Spurs Discussed Possible Trae Young Trade
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 15 2024
Featured
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.
Potential All-Star Replacements for Kawhi Leonard if he Cannot Play
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top