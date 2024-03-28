College Basketball News and Rumors

Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule, Times

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates with teammates

After the first weekend of March Madness, 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s College Basketball Tournament. The next round is the Sweet 16 from March 28-29.  Below, we examine the schedule and times for the Sweet 16 of March Madness 2024.

2024 March Madness: Sweet 16 Storylines

Four games will be played on Thursday and Friday nights. The games will either air on CBS, TBS, or truTV. One way to watch these games is through a cable subscription.

If you cut the cord, two streaming services offer games: Max and Paramount+. Max airs games on TNT, TBS, or TruTV through the B/R Sports Add-On. With the add-on, sports fans can watch games from March Madness, NBA, NHL, MLB, and U.S. Soccer. The B/R Sports Add-On costs an additional $9.99/month on your Max subscription.

To stream games on CBS, sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. This plan offers CBS broadcasts of NCAA Tournament games. The plan costs $11.99/month.

Also, use the March Madness Live app to stream every game. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch 2024 March Madness: Sweet 16 Schedule, Times

There will be four games each night, with the first game tipping off at 7:09 p.m. ET.

View the Sweet 16 schedule with times.

Thursday, March 28 

  • (2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. ET | CBS
  • (1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV
  • (1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. ET | CBS
  • (2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29 

  • (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. ET | CBS
  • (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. ET |TBS/truTV
  • (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. ET | CBS
  • (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. ET |TBS/truTV
Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA NCAA March Madness
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_22820715_168396541_lowres-2

Five storylines heading into the Sweet 16

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 26 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
USATSI_22829640_168396541_lowres-2
Look back at 13 upsets in 2024 March Madness to date
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
ou beats kentucky in ncaa tounry (1)
NCAA March Madness 2024: Fans Watch Jack Gohlke, Oakland Golden Grizzlies Upset Blue Blood Kentucky Wildcats, Insist ‘We’re Not A Cinderella’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 21 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Dayton Flyers celebrate during the second half
March Madness 2024: Dayton Completes Epic Comeback To Beat Nevada
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles
Duke’s Caleb Foster Injured: Will He Play In NCAA Tournament?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
General view of the March Madness logo
Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s First Round Schedule, Times
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 21 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
March Madness logos
March Madness 2024: Coaches Reveal Favorite Bands And Musical Artists
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top