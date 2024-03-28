Watch 2024 March Madness: Men’s Sweet 16 Schedule, Times

After the first weekend of March Madness, 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s College Basketball Tournament. The next round is the Sweet 16 from March 28-29. Below, we examine the schedule and times for the Sweet 16 of March Madness 2024.

2024 March Madness: Sweet 16 Storylines

SWEET 16 TIP TIMES pic.twitter.com/ndefQV9cPL — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 25, 2024

Four games will be played on Thursday and Friday nights. The games will either air on CBS, TBS, or truTV. One way to watch these games is through a cable subscription.

If you cut the cord, two streaming services offer games: Max and Paramount+. Max airs games on TNT, TBS, or TruTV through the B/R Sports Add-On. With the add-on, sports fans can watch games from March Madness, NBA, NHL, MLB, and U.S. Soccer. The B/R Sports Add-On costs an additional $9.99/month on your Max subscription.

To stream games on CBS, sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. This plan offers CBS broadcasts of NCAA Tournament games. The plan costs $11.99/month.

Also, use the March Madness Live app to stream every game. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch 2024 March Madness: Sweet 16 Schedule, Times

There will be four games each night, with the first game tipping off at 7:09 p.m. ET.

View the Sweet 16 schedule with times.

Thursday, March 28

(2) Arizona vs. (6) Clemson | 7:09 p.m. ET | CBS

(1) UConn vs. (5) San Diego State | 7:39 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

(1) North Carolina vs. (4) Alabama | 9:39 p.m. ET | CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (3) Illinois | 10:09 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Friday, March 29

(2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State | 7:09 p.m. ET | CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga | 7:39 p.m. ET |TBS/truTV

(1) Houston vs. (4) Duke | 9:39 p.m. ET | CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton | 10:09 p.m. ET |TBS/truTV