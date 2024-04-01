College Basketball News and Rumors

Watch 2024 March Madness: Women’s Elite Eight Schedule, Times

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Angel Reese (10) shows Iowa Caitlin Clark

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament is heating up. Two teams have already punched their tickets to the Final Four. Two more spots are up for grabs on Monday night, which could be the greatest night in women’s college basketball history. Below, we examine the schedule and times for the women’s Elite Eight in March Madness 2024.

2024 March Madness: Elite Eight Storylines

Half of the Final Four are set. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 3 Oregon State 70-58 to reach their fourth straight Final Four. The win moved the Gamecocks to 37-0 on the season.

Last season, South Carolina entered the Final Four with a perfect 36-0 record. However, the Gamecocks lost 77-73 to Iowa in the semifinals.

The magical season for No. 3 NC State continued in the Elite Eight as the Wolfpack defeated No. 1 Texas by a score of 76-66. It’s the Wolfpack’s second Final Four appearance in school history, with their first coming in 1998.

Watch 2024 March Madness: Elite Eight Schedule, Times

Monday night’s matchups feature four of the most prominent players in college basketball: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, LSU’s Angel Reese, USC’s JuJu Watkins, and UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

In the first game, No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU will renew their rivalry that began a year ago in the National Championship, when the Tigers knocked off the Hawkeyes by a score of 102-85. The winner advances to the Final Four in Cleveland.

The second game features No. 1 USC taking on No. 3 UConn. USC is trying to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1986. For UConn, they’ll try to reach the Final Four for the third time in four seasons.

Monday, April 1 — Elite Eight

  • No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 LSU | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 1 USC vs. No. 3 UConn | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA NCAA March Madness
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
