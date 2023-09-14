Watch: AI Robots Attend Chargers Game

AI Robots appearing at a football game was not on my NFL bingo card. Yet, that’s what happened in Los Angeles this past Sunday.

AI Robots Attend Chargers Game

AI robots were in the stands at Sofi Stadium for the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Disney sent the robots to promote the upcoming sci-fi film The Creator.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, The Creator depicts a war between humans and artificial intelligence. The cast includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. The robots at Sofi look like Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), the childlike AI at the center of The Creator.

A few of the robots were dressed in Chargers’ jerseys to blend in, but as you can see, their metal ears are dead giveaways.

This is spooky: Robot #Chargers fans were at SoFi Stadium during the #Dolphins and #Chargers game as part of a promotion for a movie. Crazy how fast technology is advancing… pic.twitter.com/EMjiiUPQoO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

Viral Marketing Campaign Similar To One Implemented By Smile

Looks like the horror movie Smile coming out soon is doing promo stuff at baseball games tonight. Love when movies do stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/ahOepGX2Bm — Tucker Undale – Private Eye (@FellerSuthern) September 24, 2022

Sending robots to the game is similar to how Smile, a horror film from 2022, promoted its release.

In the film, a spiritual, invisible entity terrorizes people, causing them to smile uncontrollably.

Paramount Pictures sent various actors to MLB games around the country and had them stare into the camera with an unpleasant smile. The campaign worked as Smile went on to gross $217 million on a $17 million budget.

Only time will tell if the viral campaign pays off for The Creator.

