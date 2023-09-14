News

Watch: AI Robots Attend Chargers Game

Dan Girolamo
AI Robots appearing at a football game was not on my NFL bingo card. Yet, that’s what happened in Los Angeles this past Sunday.

AI Robots Attend Chargers Game

AI robots were in the stands at Sofi Stadium for the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Disney sent the robots to promote the upcoming sci-fi film The Creator.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, The Creator depicts a war between humans and artificial intelligence. The cast includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney. The robots at Sofi look like Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), the childlike AI at the center of The Creator.

A few of the robots were dressed in Chargers’ jerseys to blend in, but as you can see, their metal ears are dead giveaways.

Viral Marketing Campaign Similar To One Implemented By Smile

Sending robots to the game is similar to how Smile, a horror film from 2022, promoted its release.

In the film, a spiritual, invisible entity terrorizes people, causing them to smile uncontrollably.

Paramount Pictures sent various actors to MLB games around the country and had them stare into the camera with an unpleasant smile. The campaign worked as Smile went on to gross $217 million on a $17 million budget.

Only time will tell if the viral campaign pays off for The Creator.

News
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

