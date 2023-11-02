In a world where sports often intersect with social issues, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule delivered a speech that resonated far beyond the football field. Addressing his team with a poignant message about honor, remembrance, and the warrior spirit, Rhule’s words have since taken the internet by storm, touching hearts and stirring emotions across the nation. Let’s take a look at the full Matt Rhule speech on breast cancer and warrior spirit.



A Tribute to Warriors

Before the Cornhuskers took to the field, they were reminded of the battles fought not with helmets and touchdowns, but with courage and resilience against a formidable opponent: breast cancer. The pink ribbon adorning their helmets was a small symbol, but it carried the weight of profound personal stories and a collective struggle against a disease that has touched so many lives.

Rhule’s speech was not just a pre-game pep talk; it was a tribute to the warriors in everyone’s lives who have faced down cancer with the ferocity of a defensive lineman and the grace of a quarterback’s spiral. It was a reminder to the players that they carry not just the hopes of fans, but the legacy of fighters.

Matt Rhule’s Full Speech on Breast Cancer to Nebraska Players

Coach Rhule honors those who suffered from breast cancer 🎗️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/cvklYFsuEo — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) November 2, 2023

“Now, as we walk out this tunnel, man, as we walk out this tunnel for the first time at the University of Nebraska, we have a pink ribbon on the back of our helmets. And obviously, that’s for all the wives, the moms, the sisters that have been affected by breast cancer, man. But it’s even greater than that. It’s a way for us to honor those in our lives—our mom, our grandma, our girlfriend’s mom, our aunt—the people in our lives who have fought for us.

‘Cause ain’t none of us here of our own accord. Picking you up, taking you to school, fighting for you, taking a second job, battling, maybe keeping you away from the hard things in your life. She took it on so that you could just be a kid. Who is that for you? Who is that for you? Maybe it was your dad, maybe it was a coach, but man, they fought for you. They were warriors for you.

These women that fight this battle, they’re warriors. I saw it with my mom. I saw—I watched my mom battle breast cancer. I saw my mom fight. I watched my wife’s mom fight, knowing when she probably was never even going to win the fight, knowing that eventually she’d be up in heaven, man. She was just fighting for 10 more minutes with her grandkid, 10 more minutes.”

Who Taught You to be a Warrior?

“She taught me how to fight. Who taught you how to fight? Who taught you how to be a warrior? A warrior doesn’t need a weapon; a warrior is the weapon. You guys are warriors. You’ve been taught to fight.

So as you take that field, fight for yourself, fight for what you want, fight for each other. But just remember who went to war for you in your life. Remember the woman that went to freaking war for you in your life, who sacrificed for you in your life.

And whatever your job is today, standing there and cheering or catching a touchdown, man, do it without fear. Because every single day that my mom woke up fighting that battle, she had to do it with all the fear in the world but put it aside to make sure my ass was good. That’s who I go fight for today.

As you walk up that tunnel, you see the ones that you love, look them in the eye and don’t tell them you love them. They’re not here to watch you win; they’re here to watch you play. They’re here to watch you be you. And some of us don’t have our moms here. I don’t have my mom here. My mom’s watching somewhere across the country; she’s going to feel my joy.”

You Have Family Here Today

“Some of us don’t have our moms alive. Any mom or grandma, what—that’s my wife, but she’s going to honor the way that her mother taught her to fight. This ain’t emotional; this is joy, man. We’re here because of the ones that love us.

So if you don’t have family here today, walk by my wife, walk by my daughters—you got family. If you don’t have someone here today, Mrs. P, Mrs. Piper’s here. I got you. Yeah, her son’s not here, but she’s here for us. Us.”

At this point, he turns to Mrs. Piper at the back of the room and asks her for one word. She asks the camera to be turned off before saying something inaudible, and the team goes wild, ready to run through brick walls for their coach and for the loved ones they carry in their hearts.