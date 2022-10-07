NFL News and Rumors

WATCH : Broncos Fans Embarrassed To Even Watch Overtime

Kyle Curran
Broncos
Denver Broncos fans actually poured out of the stadium before overtime had even started, in an eventual 12-9 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. 

We’re only fives weeks in to the 2022 NFL season, and the Broncos have already played in three primetime games. Their latest took place last night against the Colts, resulting in their third loss of the season. Their offensive game was motionless and dull, they were unable to do anything except bring Brandon McManus into field goal range.

The Broncos led 9-6 late on, before Colts QB Matt Ryan helped lead the team into field goal range, and set up a game-tying field goal by Chase McLaughin with just five-seconds remaining. That meant that overtime was incoming in Denver. It’s fair to say that some Broncos fans had no intentions of sticking around to watch the ‘free’ football.

There was a rather hostile atmosphere around the Empower Field at Mile High stadium. Broncos fans were furious with the offense, booing each time the offense, led by Russell Wilson, stalled out.

The Colts were able to take an eventual 12-9 lead in overtime on a 48-yard field goal by McLaughin. The Broncos fans who left certainly made the best choice.

NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
Arrow to top