WATCH: Kevin Durant Praises Luka Doncic’s Game On Podcast

t the age of 23, Luka Doncic has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA.

Doncic is averaging crazy numbers to start the season and opposing players have taken notice, including Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets’ star spoke about Doncic in his latest episode of his podcast, The ETCs.

Durant opened up on the type of player Doncic is and how he eventually learned to love Doncic’s game.

Kevin Durant’s Thoughts on Luka Doncic

On Durant’s latest podcast, The ETCs with Eddie Gonzalez, he opened up about what it’s like to play against Doncic.

While the two haven’t had that many 1-on-1 battles in the league, Durant went on saying that it was fun to go against Doncic during his time in Golden State.

Since both teams’ would screen to create a mismatch, Durant and Doncic rarely had the chance to guard each other, something that Durant said he’s looking forward to in future matchups.

Despite only limited playing time against one another, Durant said on the podcast that he can see that Doncic has a love for the game and a thirst for greatness.

Check out Durant’s comments on Doncic below.

"He goes from slow to fast so easily, and he's just so smooth with it. I love his game. At first I didn't … But playing against him … I was like, 'Ya he nice.'"@KDTrey5 on the evolution of Luka Doncic's game is 💯. 📺 The ETCs: https://t.co/bPshTUFDjt pic.twitter.com/ynAQ9iNbAO — Boardroom (@boardroom) November 11, 2022

Luka Doncic Putting Up Michael Jordan Type Numbers

The NBA MVP race is going to be tight this year, but according to the best NBA betting sites Doncic is a front runner after putting up huge numbers across the board to start the year.

Doncic is currently averaging 33.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, numbers that the NBA hasn’t seen since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

During the 1986-1987 season, Michael Jordan averaged 37.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

While Doncic is the cornerstone of the Mavericks offense, the young star will need to to get Dallas back on the winning track to have a realistic shot at the 2022-2023 NBA MVP Award.