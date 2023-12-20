College Football

What 5-Star KJ Bolden’s Flip to UGA From FSU Means for the Bulldogs

David Evans
The University of Georgia’s football program experienced a significant boost with the acquisition of KJ Bolden, a 5-star safety from Buford High School. Bolden’s decision to flip his commitment from Florida State University to Georgia on the first day of the early signing period is a notable addition to Georgia’s already impressive 2024 recruiting class.

Bolden Poised to Make Immediate Impact at Bulldogs

KJ Bolden, who ranks as the nation’s No. 1 safety and among the top overall prospects, brings a unique blend of skills to the Bulldogs. Known for his elite explosiveness, versatility, and exceptional ball skills, Bolden is a versatile athlete capable of impacting the game in multiple facets.

His ability to play as a receiver on offense, a game-changer on special teams, and an elite playmaker in the secondary on defense sets him apart as a unique talent. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Bolden is not just a natural in coverage but also a physical presence on the field. His instinctive play, combined with his speed and ability to cover significant ground, makes him a formidable force on the field.

Bolden’s senior year statistics highlight his dynamic capabilities. He caught 30 passes for 663 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns, and on defense, he made 33 tackles and intercepted four passes.

Whichever position he plays at UGA, Bolden will be ready to make an immediate impact in college football.

Family Vibe in Athens Swayed Bolden

The decision to join Georgia’s program was influenced by several factors. Bolden cited the family-oriented atmosphere at Georgia and his strong relationships with the coaching staff.

He was particularly impressed by the coaches’ confidence in his abilities and their honest advice. Additionally, the championship-level standards at Georgia played a crucial role in his decision, emphasizing a culture where being average is not acceptable.

Bolden’s commitment underscores the strength of the Georgia brand in college football and its successful NFL development, particularly for players in Bolden’s position. This move also restores the Bulldogs to four 5-star commitments in their 2024 class, all set to (potentially) line up on the defensive side of the ball for the nation’s top recruiting class.

It also demonstrates that despite the trend of early commitments and NIL recruitments, college football recruiting can still offer last-minute drama and surprises​.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
