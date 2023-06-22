What Can We Expect From The Women’s Big 3 At Wimbledon?

Women’s tennis arguably has a Big 3, and heading into Wimbledon, tennis fans wonder what to expect from Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

These three women won the last four Grand Slam tournaments with Switatek leading the way with U.S. Open and French Open wins, Sabalenka winning the Australian Open, and Rybakina winning last year’s Wimbledon championship.

We will break down each player’s chances at the All England Lawn Garden & Croquet Club.

1. Iga Swiatek

Rarely do analysts call World No. 1 Iga Swiatek vulnerable, but she is on grass.

Swiatek admits that she is not super comfortable, and she is only playing one warm-up tournament, the Bad Homburg Open starting on June 24, leading into the start of Wimbledon on July 3.

She recently said:

“I’m going to feel a little bit uncomfortable. I also trust that every year I’m going to learn more and more and I’m going to progress anyway. But it’s a short season, only three weeks, so the challenge is tough.”

Swiatek’s best result is advancing to the fourth round in 2021.

2. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021.

Her game translates well to the grass, but she lost this week at the German Open to Russian wildcard Veronika Kudermetova.

Sabalenka has not found her grass game yet, but no one wants to peak at the warm-up tournaments.

She will be a force to contend with at Wimbledon after not being able to play in 2022 because of the tournament not allowing Russian and Belarusian players to participate because of the Ukrainian war.

3. Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina is the defending Wimbledon champion.

Like Sabalenka, she was ushered out of this week’s German Open early losing to Donna Vekic.

Rybakina should be the favorite at Wimbledon, but lingering concerns persist about her health and conditioning after pulling out of the French Open with a virus.

That virus sidelined her from training for the grass-court season.

If Rybakina gets through the early rounds and into the second week, she could put herself in a position to vie for back-to-back Wimbledon wins.

