What is Kalen DeBoer’s Buyout if Seattle Seahawks or Alabama Want to Hire Washington Huskies Head Coach?

David Evans
Washington State v Washington

Kalen DeBoer is a hot commodity. The head coach simply wins wherever he goes and this is no more evident than is tenure at the Washington Huskies. After guiding the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a place in the CFP National Championship, DeBoer is now seemingly attracting attention from the some big names. With rumors abound that Seattle are set to release Pete Carroll and Nick Saban is retiring, could Kalen DeBoer be heading to the Seahawks to coach in the NFL or Tuscaloosa to coach Alabama? Let’s take a look at his current contract and what the buyout would cost the Seattle Seahawks and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kalen DeBoer Contract & Salary

Kalen DeBoer signed an extension with the Washington Huskies in November, 2022. This deal was set to keep DeBoer with the Huskies through 2028, but with Washington’s success, other teams are now sniffing around.

Alabama are set to lose Nick Saban and the Seattle Seahawks are set to release coach Pete Carroll. Both of these teams are rumored to have strong interest in DeBoer, one of the hottest and best coaches in college football.

Currently, Kalen DeBoer’s annual salary is currently at $4.2 million. He has come a long way from his days as Eastern Michigan offensive coordinator in 2014, where he earned a paltry $135,000 in comparison.

Included in DeBoer’s contract are some hefty incentives for on-field and academic performances. These include:

  • $500,000 for remaining with the program until March 2024.
  • $500,000 for remaining with the program until March 2026.
  • $1 million for serving as the head coach until March 2028.
  • $50,000 for being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
  • $50,000 for the team’s participation in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
  • $100,000 for winning the Pac-12 Championship Game.
  • $75,000 for the team playing in a non-New Year’s Six bowl game.
  • $300,000 for the team’s appearance in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
  • $400,000 for the team making a College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal appearance.
  • $850,000 for the team’s appearance in the National Championship Game.
  • $900,000 for a National Championship Game victory.

Kalen DeBoer Buyout

As a result of his extension, DeBoer now has a huge buyout in his contract if he wishes to leave Washington. Here are the details of his buyout:

  • If DeBoer leaves for another team before January 31, 2025, he owes Washington $12 million.
  • The buyout amount decreases to $10 million if he departs before January 31, 2026.
  • The buyout further reduces to $7 million if he leaves before January 31, 2027.

This buyout would likely be paid by DeBoer’s future employers should they come calling. It may be a hefty price tag, but Kalen DeBoer has won everywhere he’s been and could well prove worth it.

Why Would DeBoer Choose Alabama or Seattle?

DeBoer might consider leaving Washington for a position with a prestigious program like Alabama or an NFL team like the Seattle Seahawks for several reasons. Alabama’s storied history, consistent top-tier performance, and the allure of coaching in the SEC could offer DeBoer the chance to compete at the highest collegiate level, enhancing his professional stature.

However, the financial incentives, along with the potential to coach elite athletes and vie for national titles annually, could be the main draw.

Transitioning to the NFL and taking the helm of the Seattle Seahawks would represent a step up to the pinnacle of football coaching, presenting new challenges and the opportunity to test his skills against the best in the sport.

Furthermore, such a move could fulfill a personal ambition to coach at the professional level and expand his coaching legacy beyond college football. The decision to switch would likely be influenced by his career goals, the potential for greater visibility, and possibly, a substantial financial package.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top