What To Eat At Wimbledon 2023? Most Popular Wimbledon Menu Items & Snacks

Gia Nguyen
At Wimbledon, fans are welcomed to an unforgettable experience that includes the highest level of competition, food, and entertainment.

In fact, Wimbledon has developed an unrivaled reputation when it comes to food.

The Championships offer a range of options that reflect the history and the rich heritage of the event. The restaurant and food stands are placed throughout the grounds and require the largest catering operation of any event in Europe.

Wimbledon is very transparent with its menus, providing guests with information on all locally sourced foods.

The food features all British-grown ingredients that are sourced across the UK. The All-England retrieves scallops from Orkney, Isles, strawberries from Kent, tomatoes from Isle of Wright, ice cream from Hampshire, and more.

Where to Eat at the All England Lawn Club?

Like the Super Bowl and the Masters, Wimbledon is known among tennis fans for its food options.

All the producers have their own stories and their own individual history with Wimbledon. The All-England Club offers a variety of different dining options from sit-down restaurants to on-the-go food and drink markets.

Guests have the ability to choose from picnic or sit-down dining options. Depending on the location of the grounds, there are more than 19 different places to eat.

Sit-down dining includes restaurants like Centenary Brasserie, Centenary Seafood Bar, The Wingfield, and Parkside Kitchen. All the menus for the 2023 event are available on the official Wimbledon site. Prices range from £12 and upwards depending on the meal.

Meanwhile, grab-and-go options are located throughout the grounds which feature anything from sandwiches, salads, drinks, and snacks.

Unlike some venues, the All England Club allows guests to bring in their own food and drink. While there are restrictions, guests are able to make their trip more affordable by bringing their own meals to enjoy the event.

Most Popular Wimbledon Snacks

For those with a sweet tooth, there is one snack that has become a must-try for fans at the All-England Club.

Wimbledon is known for its strawberries and cream snack. It’s a tradition that started in 1877 and has been around ever since. Almost 191,000 portions of the snack are served at the Championships.

Another fan favorite at Wimbledon, Pimm’s is a huge demand at the tournament. It’s a refreshingly cool summer drink that contains 25% alcohol. There are about 276,000 glasses of Pimm’s served during Wimbledon every year.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
