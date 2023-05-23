When is Bronny James Draft Eligible for the NBA?

With speculation of LeBron’s retirement, is it still possible he could play with his son?

Bronny James, the talented basketball player and son of NBA legend LeBron James, has taken a significant step towards his NBA aspirations by signing his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Southern California (USC). Ranked as the No. 21 recruit in the high school class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bronny is expected to have an immediate impact on the USC Trojans during his freshman season, fueling speculation about his future in the NBA. Adding to the excitement is the longstanding desire of LeBron James to play alongside his son before his own career comes to an end.

Is A Father/ Son Duo Still Possible?

With reports circulating about LeBron considering retirement, it’s worth examining when Bronny James could potentially enter the NBA. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and the Players’ Association, a player must be at least 19 years old during the calendar year of the draft and have graduated from high school at least one year prior.

As a member of the high school class of 2023, Bronny will have to wait until 2024 to become eligible for the NBA Draft. While the 2023 NBA Draft is yet to take place, Bronny James has already caught the attention of scouts and analysts. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony included Bronny as a top-10 pick in his 2024 NBA mock draft, released in February. Bronny’s impressive performances in events like the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit have further solidified his potential as an NBA prospect.

LeBron Doubles Down on Dream of Playing with Bronny

Bronny’s commitment to USC serves as another important milestone on his journey toward the NBA. Following his commitment in May, LeBron James reaffirmed his goal of playing alongside his son in the NBA, emphasizing his seriousness about the idea. However, he also acknowledged that it ultimately depends on Bronny’s aspirations and desires, respecting his son’s autonomy and individual path.

“I want him to get to the NBA … I want to be on the court with him, I think that would be an unbelievable moment.”

While it remains to be seen if Bronny shares his father’s goal of playing together, his talent and trajectory as a highly-regarded recruit put him on track to pursue his NBA dream. The combination of his basketball skills, the guidance of his father, and the opportunities that lie ahead at USC set the stage for a promising future in the sport. NBA fans eagerly anticipate the day when Bronny James will make his mark in the league, potentially realizing the dream of a father-son partnership on the court.