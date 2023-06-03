The 2023 Belmont Stakes post-position draw will solidify the field for the third and final Triple Crown race of the year at Belmont Park. Find out when the Belmont Stakes post-position draw will take place, along with how to watch the draw with a free live stream.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be live from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The final jewel of the Triple Crown will feature 16 of the nation’s top three-year-old thoroughbreds competing for a share of $1.5 million on a 1 1/2-mile dirt track.

After sitting out the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Forte will enter Belmont Park as the odds-on favorite with +250 odds. Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400) are next on the odds board and round out the top three contenders at Belmont Park.

However, a little luck in the post-position draw can dramatically affect a horse’s chances of winning at Belmont Park.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, one gate has consistently produced more winners at the Belmont Stakes than any other post position. Post position No. 1 has produced 23 winners at Belmont Park, nearly twice as many as the next-highest gate (13).

The Belmont Stakes post position draw will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 11 am ET.

Belmont Stakes 2023 Post Position Draw: Date, Time, & How To Watch

🏇 Belmont Stakes 2023

📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 Post Time: 6:49 pm ET

6:49 pm ET 🎫 Post Position Draw: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 📺 TV Coverage: FOX | FOX Sports App

FOX | FOX Sports App 🏟 Location: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 🏆 Belmont Stakes 2022 Winner: Mo Donegal

Mo Donegal 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds: Forte +200 | Angel of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400 | National Treasure +700

Also known as the Test of Champions, the 155th Belmont Stakes will feature some of the top three-year-olds, including Forte, who was forced to skip the first two Triple Crown races.

On the Tuesday before the Belmont, the post position draw is announced and horses are sorted into their gates. For horses, trainers, and bettors, the post position draw is important, as the gate number can significantly alter a horse’s strategy and odds of winning the race.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post-position draw will take place on the Tuesday before the race on June 6.

Bettors can expect the lines to move dramatically, depending on where certain horses start the race.

Heading into the post position draw, Forte is expected to be the morning line favorite. At +200 odds, Forte will be a heavy favorite followed by Angel of Empire (+350) and Tapit Trice (+400).

Both Forte and Tapit Trice were forced to miss the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

Preakness 2023 winner National Treasure (+700) and Arcangelo (+1200) round out the top five contenders on the Belmont Stakes odds board.

Belmont Stakes Winners by Post Position

The average Belmont Stakes field is 9.2 horses but a maximum of 12 horses can run at Belmont Park in New York.

Gate No. 1 has produced the most Belmont Stakes winners ever with 24. Triple Crown winner Justify was the last horse to win from the inside post in 2018. Gates No. 3 and No. 5 are next up with 15 winners all-time.

With that being said, post positions aren’t the only factor that comes into play at Belmont Park. In 2022, Mo Donegal won the Belmont Stakes out of starting gate No. 6. The colt rounded the 1 1/2-mile distance in 2 minutes, 28 seconds, three lengths ahead of second-place finisher Nest. He finished as just the seventh winner ever from gate No. 6.

Check out the Belmont Stakes winners by post position below.

Post Number Past Winners 1 24 2 13 3 15 4 9 5 15 6 8 7 12 8 6 9 3 10 2 11 4 12 1 13 1

