When Is The US Open Draw? Date, Time, & How To Watch

The 2023 US Open draw will take place on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. Find out everything that you need to know about the US Open draw, along with the date, time, and how to watch the event.

The 2023 US Open is set to start next week on Monday, August 28th.

The world’s best tennis players will be heading to New York for the last Grand Slam title of the year. Ahead of the tournament, the US Open hosts Fan Week, which allows fans to watch the qualifying tournament for free.

There will be 16 qualifiers that make it into the tournament during Fan Week. In addition, eight wild cards will be awarded by the organizers,

Both the 2023 US Open men’s singles and women’s singles draw will be revealed on Thursday, Aug. 24.

When is the 2023 US Open Draw?

The 2023 US Open draw will be revealed on Thursday, August 24th. However, fans will not be able to watch the live draw. Instead, the US Open will display the completed brackets after the draw has finished.

Each single draw will consist of 128 players. The top 104 players receive “direct entry” and will be awarded a spot based on their world rankings six weeks before the tournament start. Meanwhile, the spots are given to qualifiers and wild cards.

The seedings will be based on rankings a week before the tournament with the top 32 players given enhanced spots in the draw. The 2023 US Open Draw will be made around 12 p.m. ET.

How to Watch 2023 US Open Draw?

The US Open will begin on Monday, August 28th. While it would increase excitement for fans to witness the draw in real-time, the organizers have decided not to stream it. Instead, the 2023 US Open main draw will be revealed on the tournament website once it’s done, like the previous years.

The US Open organizers are feeling pressure from fans though after Wimbledon provided fans a live feed for the draw. The All England Club broke its tradition and streamed the live draw on the internet. The change was implemented to drive transparency around the draw and create pre-tournament excitement.

However, the US Open will not be taking the same route. The organizers will just announce the bracket whenever the draw is over.

